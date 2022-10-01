ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Celtics Newcomer Blake Griffin Has Already Made Team History

Blake Griffin has yet to play a regular-season game with Boston, but he’s already done something no Celtics player has ever done before. Griffin, who officially joined the C’s on Monday, is set to rock a jersey number previously unworn by a Celtic, an impressive feat given the 23 (!) numbers retired to the TD Garden rafters. The six-time All-Star will wear No. 91, a digit that only has been worn by four other players in league history. As Griffin explained in his introductory Celtics press conference, the decision was made to honor Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.
LA Clippers Land Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario

In any given NBA season, there are only a handful of teams with a real shot at winning the NBA championship. The rest of the league’s squads have to set their own goals by which to measure their season. Middling clubs might be content with a playoff appearance. Rebuilding...
Patriots Bring Back Jamie Collins For Fourth New England Stint

After a string of shaky performances by their off-the-ball linebackers, the New England Patriots placed another call to an old friend. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins re-signed with the Patriots on Monday, his agent, David Canter, announced on Twitter. It was not specified whether Collins is joining New England’s 53-man roster...
NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier

It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
October 2022

Everybody fails sometimes. What matters is how they respond to failure. NBA teams know this well. You’ve heard it before. If you don’t succeed, try again. Although normally, it’s “if at first you don’t succeed, try, […]. October 1, 2022 James Piercey Comments Off...
San Antonio Spurs Land Immanuel Quickley In Major Trade Scenario

NBA trades have two different types of value. There’s the financial value of a trade – literally, the salaries of the players involved – and then, there’s trade value. Those values are related. After all, teams aim to sign players to contracts that reflect their on-court value. On the other hand, sometimes, they err in doing so. A player’s trade value isn’t always measured by their contract.
Steven Adams Receives Massive New Memphis Grizzlies Contract

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive 56-26 record during the 2021-22 NBA season. It was enough to finish second in the Western Conference standings. With Ja Morant suffering a knee injury during their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, it just wasn’t their year but was a good starting point for the future. It became much more likely that Steven Adams remains an integral part of their plans.
