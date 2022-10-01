Read full article on original website
Arizona Teacher Residency takes aim at educator shortage
A statewide teacher shortage continues to impact Arizona classrooms. Now the Arizona Teacher Residency will aim to help recruit and retain educators in the state.
Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community
John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Spanish professor receives fellowship, brings new ideas to Elon
Elon alumna Deena Elrefai ’22 shares her work with immigration policy in professor Federico Pous' Exploring Identity class Sept. 22. Professor of Spanish Federico “Fede” Pous is bringing new perspectives of learning to Elon University students as one of 10 nationwide faculty members in the third cohort of the Andrew W. Mellon Periclean Faculty Leadership program.
VentureBeat
Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students
The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
RELATED PEOPLE
Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color
A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
How to Foster Leadership at Every Level in Your Workplace
The Special Operations community, like history itself, is filled with stories of leadership associated with crisis. Special Forces Operational Detachment, Alpha (ODA) 595, made famous in the film 12 Strong, is a fitting example. We tend to associate historical figures with leadership, General George Washington, President Roosevelt, the Generals of WWII, Queen Elizabeth, Steve Jobs, […]
