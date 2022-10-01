A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO