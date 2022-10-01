Read full article on original website
Related
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three-game home stand, the No. 17/19 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on ABC or ESPN2. The game at...
Iowa State loses a heartbreaker in Lawrence
After Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season last week, the Cyclones looked to get back on track in Lawrence, facing the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks at 4-0. Kansas came into the game as one of the talks of college football, whereas the Cyclones looked to quickly put their last week behind them.
kuathletics.com
🏐 Kansas Falls to No. 13 Baylor in Five Sets
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a battle upper-half Big 12 volleyball teams No. 13 Baylor defeated Kansas 3-2 (25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 25-13, 9-15) at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Saturday morning. Kansas dropped to 12-4 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while Baylor improved to 12-3, 2-1 Big 12.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time
LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is coming to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced today, marking the first time the Jayhawks will be featured on College GameDay at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ 5-0 start has been one of the best storylines of college...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Awful Announcing
ESPN’s College GameDay going to Lawrence, home of unbeaten Kansas Jayhawks
For the first time ever, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Lawrence, Kansas. After the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday to improve to 5-0, ESPN announced that College GameDay will go to Lawrence for next Saturday’s edition of the popular college football pregame show.
kuathletics.com
🏐 Kansas Volleyball Plays No. 13 Baylor at Home
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 12-3 (2-1 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks (RV) will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on October 1 to take on No. 13 Baylor (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) at 11 a.m. CT. Saturday will be Kansas’ Crimson Out match with a t-shirt giveaway. Quick Hits.
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
CBS Sports
Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Iowa State Cyclones since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Jayhawks and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KU running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. leaves Iowa State game with injury, Lance Leipold comments postgame
Kansas football running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. had to be carted off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter of KU football’s game against Iowa State. The injury happened on a second and 14 when Hishaw took a handoff. The Iowa State defense swarmed to him but Hishaw didn’t go down easy. He briefly broke free and tried to gain more yards before he was tackled by a group of players. In the scrum, Hishaw fumbled the ball and remained down on the ground.
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Plays West Virginia to a Draw on Friday Night
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Kansas Soccer team played to a 2-2 draw at West Virginia on Friday evening at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Rylan Childers and Shira Elinav scored the two goals for the Jayhawks. Kansas was able to capitalize first on its opportunities Friday. One of those...
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Rock Chalk Block Party
Jayhawk fans of all ages gathered on Mass Street Friday night for the inaugural Rock Chalk Block Party. The celebration was planned ahead of KU’s homecoming game against Iowa State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Marching Jayhawks will perform in a pregame show starting at 2:10 p.m., and a flyover is planned for 2:20 p.m.
kuathletics.com
Jayhawk Rowing Races at Head of the Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing traveled to Oklahoma City for their first event of the fall season and competed at the Head of the Oklahoma regatta on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Jayhawks raced eight boats at the regatta, all eight being varsity crews. The varsity rowers made top 25 and top 10 in their races on Saturday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
Brennan Storer helps Highland Park hold off late surge from Dallas Jesuit
After a dominant first half, the Highland Park Scots were in complete control of their District 7-6A Texas high school football showdown with the Dallas Jesuit Rangers on Friday night. Then the Rangers staged a massive second-half comeback. In the end, the 12th man of Highlander Stadium was just ...
Comments / 0