Kansas football running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. had to be carted off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter of KU football’s game against Iowa State. The injury happened on a second and 14 when Hishaw took a handoff. The Iowa State defense swarmed to him but Hishaw didn’t go down easy. He briefly broke free and tried to gain more yards before he was tackled by a group of players. In the scrum, Hishaw fumbled the ball and remained down on the ground.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO