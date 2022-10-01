Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Afton 7, Wyandotte 0
Anadarko 21, McLoud 20
Apache 32, Hobart 6
Atoka 31, Marietta 6
Balko 46, Cherokee 0
Bartlesville 55, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Beggs 72, Victory Christian 46
Berryhill 28, Muldrow 21
Bethany 59, Bridge Creek 0
Bethel 55, Kellyville 47
Bixby 80, Southmoore 0
Blanchard 19, Newcastle 0
Bristow 58, Dewey 6
Broken Bow 48, Fort Gibson 24
Burns Flat-Dill City 20, Mooreland 14
Caddo 44, Wilson 22
Carl Albert 59, Shawnee 7
Carnegie 36, Cordell 0
Cascia Hall 29, Central 25
Chelsea 28, Morrison 12
Choctaw 56, Capitol Hill 6
Collinsville 28, Bishop Kelley 21
Comanche 42, Crooked Oak 34
Coweta 55, Sapulpa 13
Coyle 50, South Coffeyville 0
Crescent 26, Christian Heritage Academy 13
Cushing 63, Catoosa 7
Davenport 36, Alex 0
Davis 45, Lexington 12
Deer Creek 51, Putnam City 7
Depew 50, Midway 16
Dewar 46, Velma-Alma 0
Edmond North 36, Edmond Santa Fe 35
El Reno 41, Noble 40, OT
Elgin 35, Ardmore 0
Enid 49, Moore 35
Eufaula 47, Heavener 13
Fairland 43, Hulbert 14
Fairview 70, Thomas Fay Custer 12
Glenpool 38, Durant 35
Gore 61, Canadian 0
Grove 63, Claremore 28
Hartshorne 51, Wewoka 14
Haskell 50, Porter Consolidated 0
Hennessey 21, Perry 14
Henryetta 42, Sequoyah Tahlequah 28
Heritage Hall 56, Pauls Valley 20
Hilldale 24, Ada 16
Holdenville 42, Tishomingo 8
Hominy 47, Oklahoma Union 8
Hooker 50, Sayre 14
Hugo 62, Wilburton 0
Idabel 54, Valliant 6
Jay 66, Inola 27
Jenks 28, Westmoore 22
Jones 20, Crossings Christian School 10
Kansas 21, Morris 14
Kingston 45, Coalgate 7
Liberty 43, Konawa 24
Lindsay 12, Purcell 7
Lone Grove 41, Marlow 21
Luther 60, Star Spencer 6
MacArthur 54, Altus 0
Maud 62, Dustin 0
Maysville 52, Fox 6
McAlester 34, Del City 33, OT
McGuinness 49, Eisenhower 15
Medford 34, Boise City 6
Metro Christian 63, Perkins-Tryon 28
Miami 19, McLain/TSST 18
Midwest City 48, Duncan 26
Minco 41, Watonga 6
Mountain View-Gotebo 48, Corn Bible Academy 0
Muskogee 61, Putnam West 0
Mustang 27, Owasso 17
Norman 38, Edmond Memorial 34
North Rock Creek 28, Mannford 21
Oklahoma Bible 58, Waukomis 12
Oklahoma Christian School 57, Blackwell 0
Panama 38, Talihina 0
Plainview 34, Dickson 12
Pocola 30, Central Sallisaw 8
Ponca City 24, Lawton 16
Poteau 17, Madill 14
Putnam North 34, OKC Northwest 0
Quapaw 36, Commerce 13
Rejoice Christian School 42, Sequoyah-Claremore 34
Ringling 46, Dibble 14
Rush Springs 24, Healdton 16
Salina 40, Adair 34
Sand Springs 25, Tahlequah 21
Seiling 46, Pond Creek-Hunter 12
Seminole 52, Checotah 26
Shattuck 22, Waurika 6
Skiatook 28, Cleveland 14
Snyder 8, Empire 6
Spiro 7, Antlers 0
Stigler 43, Locust Grove 14
Stillwater 38, Booker T. Washington 6
Stilwell 24, Sallisaw 20
Stratford 42, Wayne 14
Stroud 55, Allen 0
Sulphur 51, Douglass 6
Tecumseh 40, OKC Classen Adv. 14
Texhoma 39, Merritt 20
Thackerville 60, Sasakwa 8
Timberlake 52, Tyrone 0
Tipton 54, Ryan 0
Tonkawa 37, Pawnee 26
Tulsa Edison 48, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Tulsa Rogers 21, Pryor 18
Turpin 68, Ringwood 18
Union 61, Yukon 3
Verdigris 28, Holland Hall 6
Vian 52, Roland 13
Vinita 47, Nowata 0
Wagoner 36, Oologah 0
Walters 32, Mangum 14
Warner 35, Okemah 0
Washington 42, Community Christian 7
Watts 50, Bluejacket 0
Waynoka 50, Buffalo 14
Weatherford 33, Woodward 14
Welch 40, Olive 6
Weleetka 50, Keota 16
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 61, Copan 12
Westville 20, Okmulgee 18
Wilson-Henryetta 46, Oaks 20
Woodland 22, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Wynnewood 41, Elmore City 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
