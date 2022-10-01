Read full article on original website
fargounderground.com
Lady A – Canceled
EPIC Events and Scheels Arena are excited to announce that Lady A will be taking the stage at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND, on Friday, September 30th at 7 p.m. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing, and a smooth fusion of Country, rock, and pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. The multi-Platinum band continues that same momentum with their latest WHAT A SONG CAN DO album (BMLG Records), featuring their current climbing single, “Like A Lady.” Their 11 No. 1s, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, five billion digital streams, and a global touring footprint prove the point. Known for their 9X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row and countless other honors, including five GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, a Tony Award nod and were recently inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry. For more information about Lady A, please visit https://www.ladyamusic.com.
fargoinc.com
Axe Throwing: Alysia Simunek, Rough Cut Social
Complete with 10 axe throwing lanes, a patio, shuffleboard, STUMP, Giant Jenga and Connect Four, beer pong, cornhole, board games and a full beer and wine bar, Rough Cut Social offers something for everybody and every occasion. Founded in Sioux Falls in 2018 by sisters, Amy Stockberger and Stacy Hoffman, and their husbands, Adam Stockberger and Dustin Hoffman, Rough Cut Social was destined to end up in Fargo as well. In June 2020, that dream came true!
valleynewslive.com
23 states represented in ‘Far Thro’; first time axe throwing tournament in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This weekend has been filled with the sounds of axes thudding into targets. This is all part of the first ever ‘Far Thro’, an axe throwing tournament in Fargo. A growing sport with competitors of all shapes and sizes. “The fact that...
valleynewslive.com
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Kolling, who already has multiple sclerosis, ended up in the emergency room on July 24. There doctors discovered he had a severe case of pneumonia and eventually was put into a medically induced coma. “Scared that we were going to lose him and...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
valleynewslive.com
Mental health experts hope DL murder-suicide doesn’t ‘inspire’ others
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local suicide prevention activist is speaking out in hopes of saving at least one life in light of the tragic murder-suicide earlier this week in Becker County. Scott Geiselhart wasn’t close friends with Steve and Stacy Stearns, but saw them several times over...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU homecoming parade will affect parking downtown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown streets will be filled with NDSU students, alumni, and fans for the homecoming parade. Fargo police department has put up signs downtown to warn people they will be unable to park along the parade’s route from 2pm-7pm Friday. The parade starts at...
kvrr.com
Couple Found Shot To Death Near Detroit Lakes Were Both Diagnosed With Cancer
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Friends and a Facebook post are shedding light on a tragic story near Detroit Lakes. Steven and Stacy Stearns, who were found shot to death Tuesday morning along with their two dogs, had cancer. Steven was diagnosed with lung cancer and Stacy with stomach...
Times-Online
Corps of Engineers begins annual drawdown of Ashtabula and Homme lakes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will drawdown or lower levels of two North Dakota reservoirs, Lake Ashtabula behind Baldhill Dam, near Valley City, starting Monday, Oct. 3, and Homme Lake behind Homme Reservoir, near Park River, starting in November. Both drawdowns...
rjbroadcasting.com
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday
Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
valleynewslive.com
Football dream comes true for Frazee senior
FRAZEE, MN (Valley News Live) - The cheering started early in Frazee as students and townspeople packed the streets for the annual homecoming parade. But this celebration means more for one of their own. “It means a lot to me to have this experience,” said Carson Maneval, a senior at...
valleynewslive.com
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Special Hazards unit, firefighters on scene of West Fargo vehicle fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple fire crews and a Special Hazards crew are on the scene of a vehicle lot in West Fargo. First responders are on the scene of a used car lot located on 2000 Main Avenue East in West Fargo. Traffic is limited to one lane near the incident Eye witnesses say a cloud of black smoke were visible in multiple locations throughout the city.
kvrr.com
1 shot in Downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is shot and taken a hospital for life-threatening injuries when he was shot in downtown Fargo Friday night. Police are investigating the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Main Avenue after 9:30. They say the suspect and victim knew one...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing teen found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) The Fargo Police Department has confirmed that Blayson Dolney has been found safe. The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Firefighters put out vehicle fire
WEST FARGO - West Fargo Firefighters responded to a fire late Saturday morning at a storage lot in the 1900 block of Main Ave. The fire was initially reported as a structure fire, but when crews arrived they discovered a parked truck and attached camper on fire. Crews quickly knocked down the flames to keep it from spreading. No one was hurt.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police caught up with a stolen vehicle near West Acres Mall in Fargo. Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, they responded to the 3900 block of 13th Ave. S. for a stolen vehicle report. Officers...
