Wilmington, NC

WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WECT

First Alert Forecast: comfy fall pattern to continue, some days and nights chillier than others

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gray and, in spots, misty Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Low pressure off the Virginia coast - which can partly be tied to remnant energy from Hurricane Ian - will team with high pressure over the Midwest to generate cool northerly breezes much of the time. Temperatures ought to be hesitant to warm with these factors, with 60s the likely ceiling for most places.
WILMINGTON, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Virginia State
Wilmington, NC
South Carolina State
WECT

Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian

State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active:...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian. Outages were scattered across the area. A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach. They were able to get...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
#Heavy Rain#Atlantic Hurricane#First Alert#Severe Weather#Coastal New Hanover#Coastal Pender
whqr.org

Hurricane Ian updates: Storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes

The worst of the wind and rain effects will be felt this afternoon; flooding and storm surge will likely persist into the weekend. Brunswick County will get the brunt of Ian’s force in North Carolina, with wind gusts of 70 to 90 miles per hour in Shallotte and Callabash. Coastal Brunswick will also see some of the most severe storm surges, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

PHOTOS: Ian aftermath storm damage and destruction across North Carolina

Ian stormed through the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday, with strong winds that downed trees and utility poles in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were without power Saturday morning in the storm's aftermath. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical) Please take photos when you're...
ENVIRONMENT
WECT

Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
FLORIDA STATE

