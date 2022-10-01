Read full article on original website
Related
After Ian, NC Outer Banks braces for ‘major’ flooding for 3 days this week; overwash expected on key highway
"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone from tomorrow morning through Wednesday," officials warned.
Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: comfy fall pattern to continue, some days and nights chillier than others
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gray and, in spots, misty Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Low pressure off the Virginia coast - which can partly be tied to remnant energy from Hurricane Ian - will team with high pressure over the Midwest to generate cool northerly breezes much of the time. Temperatures ought to be hesitant to warm with these factors, with 60s the likely ceiling for most places.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active:...
Schools close, cities prepare for potential major tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian. Outages were scattered across the area. A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach. They were able to get...
cbs17
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
whqr.org
Hurricane Ian updates: Storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes
The worst of the wind and rain effects will be felt this afternoon; flooding and storm surge will likely persist into the weekend. Brunswick County will get the brunt of Ian’s force in North Carolina, with wind gusts of 70 to 90 miles per hour in Shallotte and Callabash. Coastal Brunswick will also see some of the most severe storm surges, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office.
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
WECT
State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced that swimming in N.C. coastal waters affected by Hurricane Ian should be avoided. Per the release, elevated levels of harmful bacteria may be present in waters affected by the storm. In many parts, beach communities have had...
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
mynews13.com
'Dodged a bullet': Here's the scene in southeast N.C. after Hurricane Ian
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 50 miles south of the southern-most tip of North Carolina. But the storm was still strong enough here to bring down branches, topple some trees and push the water up from the sound into the street. "We dodged a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
PHOTOS: Ian aftermath storm damage and destruction across North Carolina
Ian stormed through the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday, with strong winds that downed trees and utility poles in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were without power Saturday morning in the storm's aftermath. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical) Please take photos when you're...
WECT
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Live webcams: Watch Tropical Storm Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic
Wind, rain, storm surge -- watch the storm move through NC in real time.
Comments / 0