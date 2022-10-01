Read full article on original website
seattleschools.org
Friday Family Newsletter 9.30.22
Sent via School Messenger on Friday, September 30, 2022. As we settle into the school year, we will be moving to a bi-weekly family email. Please stay abreast of happenings at Lincoln by frequently checking our website, reading daily bulletins and asking your student about what they’re seeing on Schoology!
thewatchdogonline.com
Get Rewarded for Donating Blood This October
The American Red Cross’ October Treat for Giving Blood is happening Oct. 1 to 31. If you donate blood, plasma or platelets during the month, you’ll receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Appointments can be made online for any of their locations. Near Bellevue...
Students, organizations and Seattle leaders react to U-District weekend violence
SEATTLE — “We’ve been here for three days, three days and this has happened,” said UW freshman Maya Schollum. It was the first weekend out for many University of Washington students like freshmen Kate Balm, Maya Schollum and Sydney Bash. Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, they...
seattleschools.org
School Day grade 11 PSAT and grade 12 SAT on October 12th
School Day grade 11 PSAT and grade 12 SAT on October 12th,. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, West Seattle HS students in Grade 11 will be given the school day PSAT/NMSQT test. SPS students will be automatically registered for the tests. There is no charge for the exam. Create your...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
secretseattle.co
50 Fantastic And Frightful Things To Do In Seattle This October
Looking for fun things to do in Seattle this October?. We have a few tricks and treats up our sleeve for you. Whether you’re looking for cozy harvest festivals, delicious foodie events, or a truly creepy, frightful Halloween experience, there is something on this list for you. Best of all, many of these October events and activities are cheap or even free!
Study finds wide gap between number of BIPOC and White homeowners in Washington
SEATTLE — A report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group and the Department of Commerce found that more than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in the state. Jasmyn Jefferson, who contributed to the report and...
districtadministration.com
Got cash? Seattle school board approves impossibly expensive teacher contract
Seattle teachers can finally rest easy now that their long-awaited contract has received approval by the school board… or can they?. On Wednesday, the Seattle School Board approved a three-year contract that turned out to be slightly more expensive than anticipated. By Aug. 31, 2025, when the contract expires, the district will have spent $231.18 million.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
seattleschools.org
Family Visit Day 5 October
On 5 October, families are invited to tour Seattle World School! We are open all day to families. At 9am, 12pm and 4pm we offer tours in your language of our building and our classes. Please come!. Your child’s advisor would also love to meet with you individually for 15...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
mltnews.com
Police safety video raises issues and ire among elected officials
It is just a video; a video that Snohomish County elected officials and police chiefs made, urging lawmakers to amend laws and make public safety safer for cops and all of us. Yet, this five-minute YouTube appeal for legislative changes sparked outrage from some lawmakers who feel it is a politically motivated attack on them and does not reflect good policing or better public safety. State Sen. Marko Liias, a 21st District Democrat who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, said that the video simply “repeats Republican talking points” and labels it “an overly simplistic narrative.”
thurstontalk.com
Reservations Available For Mansion Holiday Tours Online
Reservations for the annual holiday tours at the Washington State Governor’s Mansion are being accepted online. Morning and afternoon tours are offered, on a first-come, first-served basis, for Wednesdays, December 7 and 14. Each tour is open to 15 guests and lasts 30 minutes. The tours are hosted by...
westsideseattle.com
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in
Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
parentmap.com
Spooner Farms Harvest Festival
The Spooner Farms family is 6th generation farmers fortunate to have been farming in the Puyallup Valley since 1882! This year we are harvesting over 50 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and corn. During October most of the farm is available for your enjoyment as we celebrate fall the way...
capitolhillseattle.com
CHS Hilloween classic: Stephen King, Volunteer Park, and Rose Red — the tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)
The old homes of Capitol Hill have more than a few scary stories rattling around inside. Some appear legendarily spooky. So it is not surprising to sometimes hear tales of one of the spookiest of all American families having been part of the history found in the houses surrounding the Hill’s Volunteer Park. Some tell tales of the legendary Winchester family’s home on the edges of Volunteer Park.
seattlemedium.com
Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport
The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
luxury-houses.net
The Point House, Luxury Lakeside Home in Washington by Kor Architects
The Point House designed by Kor Architects is a stunning new lakeside home in Washington State that uses materials like wood, stone, concrete, and steel, as well as a series of water features. For this house, the connection to nature heightened by a series of water features, which flow under the building into a large architectonic feature made to resemble a native pond adjacent to the lake. Also, terraces adjacent to the living spaces, a hidden path to the lake shore, and two outdoor rooms with fire pits further integrate the building into the site. In addition to this, energy – efficient insulation, windows, geothermal heating, and natural in – place filtration beds in the water features reduce the impact on the site.
