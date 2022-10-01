Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Researchers create guide for fair and equitable AI in health care
During the previous a number of a long time, well being care programs have amassed large shops of affected person information by digital well being data, logging, disease-linked genetic aberrations, drug interactions, success charges of most cancers therapies and extra. Now, docs and researchers with entry to this trove of...
Medical News Today
Telemedicine: What to know
Telemedicine is a term that covers the use of technology to deliver clinical care at a distance. It ensures that a person receives healthcare when needed, especially for those with limited access to care. Telemedicine uses electronic and telecommunication technology to provide an exchange of medical information, despite a person...
Simulation Training is Vital in Nursing Education and Addresses the Shortage of Nurses
Ebbs and flows in the need for nurses and the number of students entering nursing programs are common, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a more severe nursing shortage than has been previously experienced. At the height of the pandemic, nursing schools suspended in-person classes and were essentially closed. At the same time, many experienced nurses chose early retirement. These factors came together to create the global nursing shortage we are currently facing.
KevinMD.com
Physicians did not go to provider school
“If both of you are the same, then one of you is unnecessary.”. That’s one of my brother-in-law’s favorite quotes, and I think it’s applicable to the ongoing debate for physicians to be called “physicians” instead of “providers.”. When you think about what’s been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WebMD’s Top Doc to Speak at Neumann about Nursing Burnout
Image via Neumann University. Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer of WebMD, will address “Mental Health and Nursing” at Neumann University on October 15 at 10 a.m. According to Whyte, a recent survey by McKinsey, a global research firm, found that more than 30 percent of nurses are thinking of leaving direct patient care.
Comments / 0