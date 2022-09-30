Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly six decades.
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices
These stocks are bound to recover once sentiment changes.
Benzinga
Cathie Wood Keeps Faith In Tesla With $32M Stake Buy As Shares Drop Nearly 40% This Year
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 132,000 shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, via two of the company’s ETFs, valued at over $32 million based on Monday’s closing price. Tesla is the top holding in the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK as well as the ARK...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’
The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now
Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Amazing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These top-tier companies are begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data
Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell
These rapidly growing businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.
tipranks.com
Tesla Stock: Why the Gap Between Q3 Production and Delivery Numbers? Analyst Weighs In
Despite Tesla (TSLA) announcing record delivery numbers for Q3, investors were not impressed with the update, and sent shares down at Monday’s open. The EV maker delivered 343,830 units, a 35% uptick vs. the 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, and 42% higher than 3Q21’s showing of 241,300 units.
