Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch

The hunt for the 2022 MLB postseason is heating up. The National League East division race is coming down to the wire, while two NL wild-card spots are still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Astros into game 2

Tampa Bay Rays (86-71, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (102-55, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-7, 2.51 ERA, .92 WHIP, 192 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (10-9, 2.65 ERA, .96 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -161, Rays +136; over/under is 6...
A Game of Clinches: Rays 7, Astros 3

The gloves came off as the Tampa Bay Rays sealed their postseason berth with a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros. This makes four consecutive postseason appearances which is the longest streak in franchise history. Framber Valdez was the starter for the Astros and the poor guy did not stand...
