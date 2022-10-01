ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO