Florida faces an ’emotional roller coaster’ as the search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and the death toll rises
Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews searching for survivors are reporting more deaths as recovery efforts continue. Officials confirmed Ian has killed at least 76 people in Florida after it made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm,...
Florida’s death toll from Hurricane Ian tops 100 as the search for survivors continues
The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 100 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength, decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. At least 54 people died...
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
St. Charles man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Charles man was seriously hurt after a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened Friday afternoon at the 18-mile-mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 68-year-old Ward Twyford was crossing the main channel when...
Tracking late week cold fronts
Today: Winds continue out of the east at 5-10 mph and mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs top out into the upper 70s. Tonight: Winds switch out of the southeast overnight at 4-8 mph. Skies remain mostly clear with overnight lows into the upper 40s. Extended: Temperatures continue to warm into...
