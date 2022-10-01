ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW 50th Anniversary Orange Bird CROCS Are Now In Disney World

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. One full year after its start, Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong. If you’re visiting during the party, you can find new fireworks shows, merchandise, and snacks in the parks.
KTLA

Walt Disney World character Figment to get feature film

Figment, a purple dinosaur, featured in the Journey Into Imagination attraction at Epcot, a theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort, will be getting a movie. Seth Rogen’s production company, Point Grey, will produce the film. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, who previously worked on the “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” will serve as writers for […]
disneyfoodblog.com

Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again

This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 40% on The 10 Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids at shopDisney

Is there anything more exciting as a kid than choosing your Halloween costume? ShopDisney’s costume collection for kids is jam-packed with enchanting options infused with Disney magic. The good news is that shopDisney currently has tons of costumes and accessories from its Halloween Collection marked down up to 40% off for a limited time. Whether your little one is a Star Wars Jedi in training or a Disney Princess, save on Halloween costumes to channel their favorite Disney movies and TV shows.
disneyfoodblog.com

Phased Reopening After Hurricane Ian, Festival of the Holidays Food Booths, and More HUGE Disney News

It’s been quite the week for Disney World. Hurricane Ian complicated things for a few days — shutting down the Disney World theme parks and causing a phased reopening, plus we’ve gotten huge news about returning offerings and EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. After a stressful few days, you could probably use a little mental escape (we know the feeling). So why not take a second, find a quiet spot, and join us on a virtual trip through the parks and resorts for all the latest Disney news. ❤️ It might just be the 5-minute break you desperately need this week.
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Urn Mug Available at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You may think you have enough mugs in your cupboards, but as the Ghost Host says, “There is always room for one more.” And he’s right. We found a frightfully perfect Haunted Mansion Urn Mug at Disneyland, but it is also available for sale on shopDisney.com.
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: A Fluffy PINK Spirit Jersey

A seriously underrated Disney vacation tip is to take a full day to explore the Disney World hotels. This is one of our favorite things to do — especially because these hotels have so many great restaurants and snack spots. Just like the theme parks, the hotels in Disney...
WDW News Today

Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Park Pass Reservation Availability After Hurricane Ian

It’s been a difficult week in Florida with Hurricane Ian (later downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian) wreaking havoc statewide. Disney World closed for two days on September 28th and 29th, leaving many visitors with plans this weekend and next week feeling uncertain. Disney reopened on September 30th and resumed letting guests check into hotels as of 3PM, we’re taking a look at next week’s Park Pass Reservations, which are required for entering a Disney Park.
disneyfoodblog.com

Where To Get the Donald Duck Candy Corn Cup in Disneyland

It’s not officially Halloween in Disneyland until the giant Mickey pumpkin makes its way to Main Street, U.S.A.!. With the Mickey pumpkin in its rightful place, Oogie Boogie Bash on its way soon, and Haunted Mansion undergoing its big The Nightmare Before Christmas overlay, it’s just about time to celebrate Halloween in Disneyland. Along with over 50 (!!) Halloween treats arriving in Disneyland, a seasonal cup just arrived…starring Donald dressed as a classic Halloween candy!
WDW News Today

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Photo Op Materializes At Disneyland Resort

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, we found this “Hocus Pocus 2” photo op. This spooky opportunity is only available for a limited time to celebrate the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+. This “Hocus Pocus 2” photo op showcases the Sanderson Sisters, a...
