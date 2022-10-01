ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Phillies now own the longest active postseason drought in MLB

With their own postseason bid coming down to the final week of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have officially earned the much chagrined superlative of owning the longest active playoff drought across Major League Baseball. Ironically, in the midst of a hurricane, we are speaking of droughts. The Seattle Mariners...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason

The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”

Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#Baltimore Orioles#The Los Angeles Angels#Hurricane Ian
Yardbarker

The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season

The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

From tacos to pitches, Dodgers prospect brings the heat

As a teenager growing up in the small town of Tepatitlán de Morelos in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Dodgers pitching prospect Octavio Becerra had a jammed-packed schedule: he went to school in the mornings, trained in the afternoons and spent evenings working. And it wasn’t any job: He was delivering meals and chopping up meat at his uncle’s taquería -- a restaurant specializing in tacos.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy