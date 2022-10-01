ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Phased Reopening After Hurricane Ian, Festival of the Holidays Food Booths, and More HUGE Disney News

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
Motley Fool

Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall -- possibly in Florida -- as a Category 4 hurricane later this week. The inland nature of Disney World and nearby rivals protect it from the brunt of windstorms, but brief closures could prove costly. With Disney, Comcast, and SeaWorld hosting Halloween-themed...
Fatherly

WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations

If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
disneytips.com

Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW 50th Anniversary Orange Bird CROCS Are Now In Disney World

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. One full year after its start, Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong. If you’re visiting during the party, you can find new fireworks shows, merchandise, and snacks in the parks.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released

Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
disneyfoodblog.com

Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again

This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
disneyfoodblog.com

A Full List of Disney World Park Hours for October, November, and December of 2022

There’s still so much to look forward to this year — the continuation of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (if you’ve already secured your party tickets, that is), Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and more! And, if you’re looking to partake in the fun that this year still has left to offer, you’ll want to take a look at Disney World’s park hours through December 5th, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

Find Out WHEN Disney’s New Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Collection Will Drop!

Disney souvenir collectors, you might want to get your wallets ready because you are NOT going to be able to resist the new merchandise coming soon. This year, Disney is releasing different collections in the Mickey: The Main Attraction series. So far we’ve seen collections featuring Prince Charming’s Regal Carrousel, Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. Now, we know when the next items are going to arrive online!
