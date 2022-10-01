ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season

The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason

The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision

When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Outright Three

A trio of players designated for assignment by the Angels last week — right-hander Mike Mayers, first baseman Mike Ford and outfielder Magneuris Sierra — went unclaimed on outright waivers, per the league’s transactions log at MLB.com. All three were assigned outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. All three can reject the assignment in favor of free agency right now, though that’s largely a moot point, as all three can also become free agents after the season concludes.
MLB
numberfire.com

Rangers starting Leody Taveras in center field on Friday night

Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras will man center field after Bubba Thompson was shifted to right, Adolis Garcia was chosen as Friday's designated hitter, Sam Huff was shifted behind the plate, and Kevin Plawecki was rested. In a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Brewers Wild Card race 2022: how the rotation sets up for final four games

The National League Wild Card race is going to come down to the last few games of the regular season. Currently the Brewers trail the Phillies by one game, which is really two games because the Phillies hold the tie-breaker. In order to make the post season, the Brew Crew must finish with more wins than the Phillies. Both teams have just four games remaining in the regular season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

With Sale Of The Angels Still Unclear, Interim Manager Phil Nevin Could Return

The future of the Los Angeles Angels remains a question mark with owner Arte Moreno announcing his plans to seek out a potential buyer for the team, he could also muddy up the managerial search for general manager Perry Minasian to find a long-term skipper. Interim manager Phil Nevin has...
MLB
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Stars RFA Jason Robertson, and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “We’re not even sure how long it’s going to...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Nestor Cortes goes viral for ridiculous pitching motion against Orioles

Nestor Cortes has been an ace for the New York Yankees this season, and his unpredictability is part of the reason why. Cortes enjoys toying with hitters by sometimes using different pitching motions in his windup prior to delivery. One particular windup he did on a 0-2 pitch to Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday drew attention.
BALTIMORE, MD

