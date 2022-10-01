Read full article on original website
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor
Even when things seem to be going right for the Dodgers there is still questions looming over the Dodgers postseason rotation. Among the question marks for Dave Roberts remains the usage of outfielders Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor as they continue to struggle behind the plate. As Cody Bellinger begins...
The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season
The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason
The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
Clayton Kershaw dominates as Dodgers rout Rockies
Clayton Kershaw threw six scoreless innings and Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled
Dodgers shut down by Germán Márquez, Rockies in strikeout-heavy affair
A sleepy Sunday saw plenty of strikeouts and very few runs at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies plated the bulk of them for a 4-1 win to send the Dodgers to their 49th loss of the season. Los Angeles managed just three hits, two of them by Trayce Thompson. The two...
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision
When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
Angels Outright Three
A trio of players designated for assignment by the Angels last week — right-hander Mike Mayers, first baseman Mike Ford and outfielder Magneuris Sierra — went unclaimed on outright waivers, per the league’s transactions log at MLB.com. All three were assigned outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. All three can reject the assignment in favor of free agency right now, though that’s largely a moot point, as all three can also become free agents after the season concludes.
Recap: Tyler Anderson Ties Career High With 10 Strikeouts, But Dodgers’ Winning Streak Snapped By Rockies
Tyler Anderson turned in a strong performance in his final start of the regular season but took a tough-luck loss as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell 4-1 to the Colorado Rockies, snapping a four-game winning streak. The result doesn’t have much impact, as the Dodgers already have clinched home-field advantage through the World Series.
Rangers starting Leody Taveras in center field on Friday night
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras will man center field after Bubba Thompson was shifted to right, Adolis Garcia was chosen as Friday's designated hitter, Sam Huff was shifted behind the plate, and Kevin Plawecki was rested. In a...
Brewers Wild Card race 2022: how the rotation sets up for final four games
The National League Wild Card race is going to come down to the last few games of the regular season. Currently the Brewers trail the Phillies by one game, which is really two games because the Phillies hold the tie-breaker. In order to make the post season, the Brew Crew must finish with more wins than the Phillies. Both teams have just four games remaining in the regular season.
With Sale Of The Angels Still Unclear, Interim Manager Phil Nevin Could Return
The future of the Los Angeles Angels remains a question mark with owner Arte Moreno announcing his plans to seek out a potential buyer for the team, he could also muddy up the managerial search for general manager Perry Minasian to find a long-term skipper. Interim manager Phil Nevin has...
NHL Rumors: Stars RFA Jason Robertson, and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “We’re not even sure how long it’s going to...
Nestor Cortes goes viral for ridiculous pitching motion against Orioles
Nestor Cortes has been an ace for the New York Yankees this season, and his unpredictability is part of the reason why. Cortes enjoys toying with hitters by sometimes using different pitching motions in his windup prior to delivery. One particular windup he did on a 0-2 pitch to Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday drew attention.
