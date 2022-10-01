Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 11:12 a.m. EDT
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war. BEIRUT (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million. The AP and “Frontline” used satellite imagery and marine radio transponder data to track three dozen ships making more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to ports in the Middle East. The ongoing theft is being carried out by wealthy businessmen and state-owned companies in Russia and Syria. Some of them already face financial sanctions from the United States and European Union. Legal experts say the theft is a potential war crime.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
In rare swap, Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans in exchange for the US freeing two relatives of President Maduro
WASHINGTON (AP) — In rare swap, Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans in exchange for the US freeing two relatives of President Maduro. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC for $1.26 million over promoting crypto currency without revealing she was paid
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian settles with SEC for $1.26 million over promoting crypto currency without revealing she was paid. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mediator: Ousted Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba has offered his resignation and a new junta head has accepted the terms
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Mediator: Ousted Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba has offered his resignation and a new junta head has accepted the terms. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden visits Puerto Rico as tensions simmer over Hurricane Ian response – live
President to see damage from Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago while Democrats and Republicans fight over handling of Ian – follow the latest
Listen now: Rising prices, immigration and baseball history
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Does it seem like you're coming up $1,000 short each month?. On average, we're spending about $12,000 more this year compared to just two years ago. In the latest episode of...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were recruited by woman sent from Florida to Texas: report
The 48 migrants that were flown into Martha's Vineyard by Ron DeSantis were recruited by a former member of the U.S. Army, the New York Times reports.
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American activist and actress, dead at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress and activist who made history when she declined the Best Actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, has died at the age of 75. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced her death on Monday in a post shared on Twitter. Keep...
Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger's mom
Christine Bomlitz became more and more distraught as Hurricane Ian gained in ferocity Wednesday, sweeping across southwest Florida. Hours passed, but there was still no word from her 84-year-old mother. Thursday morning came. The storm had drifted away overnight. But still no word. Stuck on the other side of the...
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. Forecasters said the storm’s onshore winds could pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay and threatened to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in more than a decade. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency as they watched to see how bad Monday’s tides would be. Coastal flooding was possible from North Carolina’s Outer Banks to Long Island, the National Weather Service said.
