nbc16.com
Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams
PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
nbc16.com
Florida residents, along with their pets, rescued from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Several Florida residents, along with their pets, were evacuated or forced out of their homes due to Hurricane Ian. But Orange County, Florida Government shared multiple photos on Facebook, saying many pets were rescued with their owners. Pets are family. Period," the post noted. While one...
nbc16.com
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
nbc16.com
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
nbc16.com
'Looting and lawlessness will not be tolerated,' Florida governor says in wake of Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida was slammed by Hurricane Ian this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many homes and businesses throughout the area destroyed or abandoned, as residents were urged to evacuate. Gov. Ron DeSantis said active search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, with the state's Division of...
nbc16.com
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man hired as a local election inspector faces felony charges for allegedly trying to tamper with voting equipment. James Holkeboer was charged with one count of falsifying election returns/records, a five-year felony and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a four-year felony, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.
