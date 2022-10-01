ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

nbc16.com

Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams

PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
Florida residents, along with their pets, rescued from Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (TND) — Several Florida residents, along with their pets, were evacuated or forced out of their homes due to Hurricane Ian. But Orange County, Florida Government shared multiple photos on Facebook, saying many pets were rescued with their owners. Pets are family. Period," the post noted. While one...
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man hired as a local election inspector faces felony charges for allegedly trying to tamper with voting equipment. James Holkeboer was charged with one count of falsifying election returns/records, a five-year felony and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a four-year felony, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.
