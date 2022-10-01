Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Iowa ranks 7th worst in US for trains killing kids in 2021
(Radio Iowa) – Railroads play a vital role in Iowa moving people, farm commodities and all sorts of products, but they can also be lethal to pedestrians, especially kids. A new report ranks Iowa 7th worst in the country for the number of fatal accidents in 2021 involving trains and children under 19. Mark Chandler, senior research associate at Safe Kids Worldwide, says since trains are so big and loud, people assume they’ll be able to get out of the way if one comes along. “That’s a big misperception with folks is that they think they’ll hear a train coming but they actually don’t make that same ‘clickety-clack’ sound that they used to in the past,” Chandler says. “And they may not always have a horn to warn trespassers either. Adding to that, we see kids often wear headphones near the tracks, so in that case, they virtually can’t hear the train coming at all.”
kjan.com
Massena business named in Top 5 list of Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin
(Clive, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producers Association has announced the five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin. The announcement serves as the organization’s kick-off of October, “ National Pork Month.” The finalists are:. Massena — Main Street Bar & Grill. Corydon —...
kjan.com
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
DES MOINES – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer and manure. The proclamation signed Friday, is effective immediately and continues through October 30, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
kjan.com
New drug shows promise in slowing progression of Alzheimer’s disease
(Radio Iowa) An experimental drug being tested on people with Alzheimer’s disease is showing promise and is very encouraging, according to Tim Harrington, a spokesman for the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The drug is called Lecanemab (lah-CAN-ah-mab) and medical reports out this week say it can slow the rate of cognitive decline by 27-percent, which Harrington calls significant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
With five weeks left in campaign, top Iowa candidates rally with supporters
(Radio Iowa) – It was a busy weekend for campaign gatherings in Iowa. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds held her 4th annual fall fundraiser and there were two fundraisers for Democrats. Governor Reynolds rallied with a crowd at the state fairgrounds Saturday, touting policy moves she and the Republican-led legislature have made to cut taxes, get rid of some gun regulations and pass new abortion restrictions.
kjan.com
New group proposes ‘Electric Choice’ concept for big energy users in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – A new group is proposing that businesses that use the most energy in Iowa be able to buy electricity from other sources. Under current rules, customers must use the utility assigned to both maintain the power grid in their area AND provide the electricity for it. R.G. Schwarm is executive director of the new Iowa Economic Alliance.
kjan.com
2022 candidates for ag secretary meet in their only pre-Election debate
(Radio Iowa) -Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says a significant percentage of land owners should agree to let carbon pipelines run through their property before any developer is granted eminent domain authority to acquire land from unwilling property owners. John Norwood, a small business owner and Polk County Soil and...
Comments / 0