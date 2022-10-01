Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
kttn.com
Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
kjan.com
Glenwood Police report 2 arrests on Sunday
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Glenwood Police Department reports two people were arrested on separate OWI charges, Sunday. 57-year-old Jeffrey Daniels, of Glenwood, and 57-year-old Mark Priester, of Lincoln, NE., were each charged with OWI/1st offense. Their bonds were set at $1,000, each. Priester was arrested after the 2015 Mazda 6 he was driving, struck a legally parked, unoccupied 2019 Dodge Durango pickup.
WOWT
NDOT proposes R-CUT intersection on highway 34 near Murray Village
MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven on Highway 34 between Plattsmouth and Murray lately you’ve seen the construction. NDOT is widening six miles of road. They’re also proposing putting in a type of intersection just outside Murray that most Nebraskans probably aren’t familiar with. NDOT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
kjan.com
Ambulance struck by a hit-and-run pickup in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of striking an ambulance in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 4:27-p.m. at 10th and Olive Streets, when an out of town ambulance was hit by a white, short bed, crew cab style Chevy or GMC pickup truck.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business
PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Atlantic City Council to act on several matters, Wednesday
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council is expected to act on approving several matters to come before them during their regularly scheduled meeting, Wednesday evening. First up is an Order to close selected streets on Oct. 8th, in preparation for the Atlantic Fireman’s Parade, which begins at 6-p.m. on that date (click on the parade route map to enlarge). The Parade.
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1
Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
kjan.com
Ringgold County man seriously injured during a semi tractor-trailer rollover accident
(Union County, Iowa) – A semi tractor trailer hauling grain rolled over Sunday evening in Union County, causing suspected serious/incapacitating injuries to the driver. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports a 2009 Peterbilt semi driven by 65-year-old Ronald Lynn Gray, of Mount Ayr, was traversing a curve in the road on westbound 190th Street at around 4:55-p.m., when Gray lost control of the rig.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
superhits1027.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
kjan.com
Tour de Parks zips through Atlantic on Sunday
The ‘Tour de Parks’ free, community bike ride has been scheduled for Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM. ‘Tour de Parks’ is a play on the name of the famous bike race, the Tour de France, but unlike the famous event, this bike ride is not a race. Instead, it’s a leisurely 10-mile group ride around Atlantic that will stop at multiple parks where various community groups and organizations will greet riders with music, snacks, and information on community happenings.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
News Channel Nebraska
Cornfield fire west of Highway 50
SYRACUSE – Firefighters responded Sunday to a cornfield fire west of highway 50 and 34. Avoca and Weeping Water firefighters responded with mutual aid from Murdock and Eagle, Syracuse and Nehawka.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
“We’re disappointed,” said Gifford. “The million-dollar grant was huge for us. We are losing the potential to help so many families.”
iheart.com
No Injuries After Morning Fire At Omaha Container Service Company
(Omaha, NE) -- No one's hurt after a fire at a container service company north of downtown Omaha. The fire broke out around 6:00 a.m. at A1 Containers, just north of Millwork Commons. It's unclear what caused the fire or how much damage has been done.
Comments / 0