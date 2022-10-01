Read full article on original website
kjan.com
2022 candidates for ag secretary meet in their only pre-Election debate
(Radio Iowa) -Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says a significant percentage of land owners should agree to let carbon pipelines run through their property before any developer is granted eminent domain authority to acquire land from unwilling property owners. John Norwood, a small business owner and Polk County Soil and...
kjan.com
New group proposes ‘Electric Choice’ concept for big energy users in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – A new group is proposing that businesses that use the most energy in Iowa be able to buy electricity from other sources. Under current rules, customers must use the utility assigned to both maintain the power grid in their area AND provide the electricity for it. R.G. Schwarm is executive director of the new Iowa Economic Alliance.
kjan.com
Iowa parents urged to check kids’ trick-or-treat candy for rainbow fentanyl
(Radio Iowa) – Federal drug agents are warning Iowa parents about so-called “rainbow fentanyl” being a potential danger to kids going trick-or-treating next month. Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U-S Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they haven’t seen any evidence of that controversial, colorful killer in the region — yet.
kjan.com
New drug shows promise in slowing progression of Alzheimer’s disease
(Radio Iowa) An experimental drug being tested on people with Alzheimer’s disease is showing promise and is very encouraging, according to Tim Harrington, a spokesman for the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The drug is called Lecanemab (lah-CAN-ah-mab) and medical reports out this week say it can slow the rate of cognitive decline by 27-percent, which Harrington calls significant.
