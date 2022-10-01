Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
AHS English/Journalism Teacher to receive DSA Oct. 14th
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic High School Principal Heather McKay reports AHS English & Journalism Teacher Allison Berryhill, is slated to receive the Iowa Council of Teachers of English’ 2022 Distinguished Service Award. The award is the highest given to an English teacher in the state. The presentation will be made at the conference luncheon on Friday, Oct. 14, at Stoney Creek Inn in Johnston, Iowa.
kjan.com
Clark joins Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund Board of Directors
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund (SWIHTF) have announced that Sherri Clark, the Executive Director of Nishna Productions, Inc. has joined its board of directors. The SWIHTF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the housing options for low to moderate income individuals in the Southwest Iowa counties of Harrison, Shelby, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. Over the past 5 years the trust fund has rehabilitated over 120 homes, assisted more than 100 homebuyers secure $8 million in home mortgages, and demolished 18 dilapidated houses that were beyond repair. The SWIHTF is administered by the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) in Atlantic.
kjan.com
Massena business named in Top 5 list of Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin
(Clive, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producers Association has announced the five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin. The announcement serves as the organization’s kick-off of October, “ National Pork Month.” The finalists are:. Massena — Main Street Bar & Grill. Corydon —...
1380kcim.com
CCGP’s Access Washington Urges Policymakers To Address Dwindling EMS Volunteers In Rural Iowa
Local economic leaders are pushing officials in Washington, D.C. to ease some of the training guidelines for first responders as the number of volunteers, especially in rural Iowa, begins to dwindle. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) uses the recommended training requirements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) for first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics. According to Gene Meiners, who represented the Board of Supervisors on Carroll County Growth Partnership’s (CCGP) Access Washington trip, the additional requirements placed on those in the field affect volunteer numbers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors accepts Auditor’s resignation & appoints Somers to the post
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors held their regular weekly meeting Friday morning, during which they received a resignation from Sara Harris, Cass County Auditor. The letter states her last day is September 12, 2022. During their meeting last week, the Board had refused to accept her resignation. The board, Friday (today), accepted her resignation date to effective as of Friday, October 7, 2022.
KCCI.com
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
kmaland.com
Results from 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
(Clarinda) -- The results are in from the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In the parade competition, middle school winners included Tri-Center in Class I, Creston in Class II, and Glenwood in Class III. Meanwhile, Sidney took first place honors in the High School Class 1A category, while Treynor placed first in Class 2A, Glenwood won Class 3A, and Millard South came home first in Class 4A.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
kjan.com
Atlantic City Council to act on several matters, Wednesday
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council is expected to act on approving several matters to come before them during their regularly scheduled meeting, Wednesday evening. First up is an Order to close selected streets on Oct. 8th, in preparation for the Atlantic Fireman’s Parade, which begins at 6-p.m. on that date (click on the parade route map to enlarge). The Parade.
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
kjan.com
Glenwood Police report 2 arrests on Sunday
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Glenwood Police Department reports two people were arrested on separate OWI charges, Sunday. 57-year-old Jeffrey Daniels, of Glenwood, and 57-year-old Mark Priester, of Lincoln, NE., were each charged with OWI/1st offense. Their bonds were set at $1,000, each. Priester was arrested after the 2015 Mazda 6 he was driving, struck a legally parked, unoccupied 2019 Dodge Durango pickup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Shen schools prepare for 'the unthinkable'
(Shenandoah) -- From hurricanes in Florida, to earthquakes in California, to mass shooting incidents in Texas, disasters can strike anywhere. Not even Shenandoah is immune to "the unthinkable." That's why the Shenandoah School District joined local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel staged a mock disaster drill Friday afternoon. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News students and staff at both the JK-8 Building and Shenandoah High School were evacuated in accordance with the district's emergency operations protocol, and walked to a rendezvous point at a remote location.
ourquadcities.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
kjan.com
3 arrested for Public Intox. in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A call from a residence in the 1200 block of Senate Avenue at around 9:45-p.m. Saturday, resulted in three arrests. According to Red Oak Police, upon further investigation, Officers arrested 37-year-old Russell E. McGee, 29-year-old Tyler Clark Kuhlmann, and 19-year-old Jayden Eugene Roberts, all of Danville, IL. The three were charged with Public Intoxication, with Roberts additional charged with Harassment in the 3rd Degree.
kjan.com
Ringgold County man seriously injured during a semi tractor-trailer rollover accident
(Union County, Iowa) – A semi tractor trailer hauling grain rolled over Sunday evening in Union County, causing suspected serious/incapacitating injuries to the driver. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports a 2009 Peterbilt semi driven by 65-year-old Ronald Lynn Gray, of Mount Ayr, was traversing a curve in the road on westbound 190th Street at around 4:55-p.m., when Gray lost control of the rig.
3 Red Oak Men Charged with Public Intoxication
October 1st at around 9:44 pm Officers of the Red Oak Police Department were called to 1200 Senate Ave. for a disturbance, upon investigation Officers arrested 37-year-old Russell E. McGee, 29-year-old Tyler Clark Kuhlmann, and 19-year-old Jayden Eugene Roberts for Public Intoxication. Jayden was also charged with harassment 3rd degree. All three were transported to the Montgomery County Jail where they are each being held on $300.
kjan.com
3 arrests overnight in Red Oak
The Red Oak Police Department reports three arrests overnight Friday into early Saturday. On Friday at approximately 9:51 p.m. Officers arrested two men in the 300 block of East Valley Street in Red Oak. 40-year-old Sean Alan Kinsley and 29-year-old Joshua Michael Lowe, both of Red Oak were arrested on a charge each of Simple Assault. Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $300 bond each.
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: No fault found in child-car collision Friday, police say
The child involved in a collision with a motor vehicle on Willis Avenue Friday afternoon sustained “non life-threatening injuries,” according to a Perry Police Department spokesperson. The juvenile was transported from the scene by Dallas County EMS. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of...
Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond
(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Comments / 0