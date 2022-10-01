Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'
SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
foxsanantonio.com
Alpaca fall festival officially opens in October
FLORESVILLE, Texas - The Black Barn Alpacas in Floresville are hosting their first fall festival. The event will have live music, carnival games, pumpkin painting, alpaca petting, and more. Throughout October, visitors can stop by on:. Fridays. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Noon to...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman, 2 cats displaced after chimenea starts house fire on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A chimenea is being blamed for a house fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at a home off Thomas Jefferson Drive hear Babcock Road. Firefighters say the embers from the chimenea blew out and sparked a fire in some dry grass and some chopped wood, creating a large fire in the backyard. The rear of the home caught fire and then spread to the attic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Nice early October weekend weather
SAN ANTONIO - Temperature this morning dropped to 59 in SA. First time below 60 since May 26th. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 80s. Rest of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s to...
foxsanantonio.com
Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
foxsanantonio.com
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
foxsanantonio.com
Security guard stabbed after attempting to stop a man from robbing West side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was stabbed after he attempted to stop a man from robbing a West side Walgreens, police say. Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Commerce Street at around 10:07 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, a man...
foxsanantonio.com
City seeking input from public for Culebra Rd. improvements
"Culebra needs a lot of work. for the longest time," Edward James says painfully. A road that he grew up on continues to grow and develop, but that also means the road has become increasingly unsafe over time. Culebra Road has been at the forefront as one of San Antonio's...
foxsanantonio.com
Frank Harris throws for 414 yards in UTSA 45-30 win over Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Speeding driver dies after being thrown from vehicle after crashing into parked truck
SAN ANTONIO - A driver is dead after crashing into a parked truck on the East Side. The deadly incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday along South Pine Street and Alabama Street. Police said they were called out for a car driving too fast. When they arrived on the scene,...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot at moving vehicle, leaving one woman hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating the details of a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Street at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say that a man and a woman were driving away in their...
foxsanantonio.com
NO CHILD SOLD: Truck drivers being trained to spot human trafficking at truck stops
SAN ANTONIO - Truck stops across the country have become a popular place for traffickers to bring their victims. In our partnership with Ransomed Life's "No Child Sold" campaign, this month we are highlighting one organization that's fighting back. They're teaching truck drivers to be the eyes and ears on...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after an altercation led to the woman fatally stabbing her boyfriend. The incident happened on Friday at around 4:35 p.m. at the 1100 block of Babcock Road. Police say that the woman told them she began arguing with her boyfriend which led...
foxsanantonio.com
New data shows suicide has increased by four percent
SAN ANTONIO - The rate of suicides in the U.S. is almost back to 2018's all-time high. New data from the CDC shows a four percent rise in suicides last year, the first increase in two years. The largest jump was eight percent among males, ages 15 through 24. Suicides...
foxsanantonio.com
Gubernatorial candidates, Abbott and O'Rourke, face off in debate
EDINBURG, Texas - A war of words on the debate stage Friday night as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faced off against the man who wants his job, Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Friday's first and only debate lasted about an hour, where the governor and his opponent debated everything from gun control and abortion to border security and education.
Comments / 0