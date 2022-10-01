ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'

SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
Alpaca fall festival officially opens in October

FLORESVILLE, Texas - The Black Barn Alpacas in Floresville are hosting their first fall festival. The event will have live music, carnival games, pumpkin painting, alpaca petting, and more. Throughout October, visitors can stop by on:. Fridays. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Noon to...
Woman, 2 cats displaced after chimenea starts house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A chimenea is being blamed for a house fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at a home off Thomas Jefferson Drive hear Babcock Road. Firefighters say the embers from the chimenea blew out and sparked a fire in some dry grass and some chopped wood, creating a large fire in the backyard. The rear of the home caught fire and then spread to the attic.
Nice early October weekend weather

SAN ANTONIO - Temperature this morning dropped to 59 in SA. First time below 60 since May 26th. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 80s. Rest of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s to...
Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
City seeking input from public for Culebra Rd. improvements

"Culebra needs a lot of work. for the longest time," Edward James says painfully. A road that he grew up on continues to grow and develop, but that also means the road has become increasingly unsafe over time. Culebra Road has been at the forefront as one of San Antonio's...
Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Woman arrested after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after an altercation led to the woman fatally stabbing her boyfriend. The incident happened on Friday at around 4:35 p.m. at the 1100 block of Babcock Road. Police say that the woman told them she began arguing with her boyfriend which led...
New data shows suicide has increased by four percent

SAN ANTONIO - The rate of suicides in the U.S. is almost back to 2018's all-time high. New data from the CDC shows a four percent rise in suicides last year, the first increase in two years. The largest jump was eight percent among males, ages 15 through 24. Suicides...
Gubernatorial candidates, Abbott and O'Rourke, face off in debate

EDINBURG, Texas - A war of words on the debate stage Friday night as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faced off against the man who wants his job, Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Friday's first and only debate lasted about an hour, where the governor and his opponent debated everything from gun control and abortion to border security and education.
