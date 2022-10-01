Tell us about Pet Palette. How/when did the company get started? What do you offer for pet retailers? Pet Palette Distribution was started in 2008 by a prominent Washington, D.C. veterinarian who owns multiple pet businesses—including vet clinics and a boutique—and saw a need for high-quality, trustworthy products in the pet supply distribution space. So, Pet Palette Distribution was created with a focus on fostering the success of independent pet retailers through several different programs and an assortment of products that has been thoroughly vetted by our team of industry experts.

