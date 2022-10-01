Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Clark joins Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund Board of Directors
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund (SWIHTF) have announced that Sherri Clark, the Executive Director of Nishna Productions, Inc. has joined its board of directors. The SWIHTF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the housing options for low to moderate income individuals in the Southwest Iowa counties of Harrison, Shelby, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. Over the past 5 years the trust fund has rehabilitated over 120 homes, assisted more than 100 homebuyers secure $8 million in home mortgages, and demolished 18 dilapidated houses that were beyond repair. The SWIHTF is administered by the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) in Atlantic.
kjan.com
Atlantic City Council to act on several matters, Wednesday
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council is expected to act on approving several matters to come before them during their regularly scheduled meeting, Wednesday evening. First up is an Order to close selected streets on Oct. 8th, in preparation for the Atlantic Fireman’s Parade, which begins at 6-p.m. on that date (click on the parade route map to enlarge). The Parade.
kjan.com
SWIPCO holds 47th Annual Meeting: Seven partnership awards were presented
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Officials with SWIPCO (Southwest Iowa Planning Council) report 50 stakeholders from diverse backgrounds gathered at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda on Thursday, September 22nd for the organization’s 47th annual meeting and luncheon. A welcome from Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill, and lunch, the SWIPCO meeting kicked off with Todd Valline, SWIPCO Board Chair doing introductions. SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy and Transit Director Mark Lander presented seven partnership awards for entities that had a strong partnership with SWIPCO over the 2022 fiscal year. (Click on an image to enlarge) The awardees were:
kjan.com
AHS English/Journalism Teacher to receive DSA Oct. 14th
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic High School Principal Heather McKay reports AHS English & Journalism Teacher Allison Berryhill, is slated to receive the Iowa Council of Teachers of English’ 2022 Distinguished Service Award. The award is the highest given to an English teacher in the state. The presentation will be made at the conference luncheon on Friday, Oct. 14, at Stoney Creek Inn in Johnston, Iowa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Glenwood Police report 2 arrests on Sunday
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Glenwood Police Department reports two people were arrested on separate OWI charges, Sunday. 57-year-old Jeffrey Daniels, of Glenwood, and 57-year-old Mark Priester, of Lincoln, NE., were each charged with OWI/1st offense. Their bonds were set at $1,000, each. Priester was arrested after the 2015 Mazda 6 he was driving, struck a legally parked, unoccupied 2019 Dodge Durango pickup.
kjan.com
3 arrested for Public Intox. in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A call from a residence in the 1200 block of Senate Avenue at around 9:45-p.m. Saturday, resulted in three arrests. According to Red Oak Police, upon further investigation, Officers arrested 37-year-old Russell E. McGee, 29-year-old Tyler Clark Kuhlmann, and 19-year-old Jayden Eugene Roberts, all of Danville, IL. The three were charged with Public Intoxication, with Roberts additional charged with Harassment in the 3rd Degree.
kjan.com
Massena business named in Top 5 list of Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin
(Clive, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producers Association has announced the five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin. The announcement serves as the organization’s kick-off of October, “ National Pork Month.” The finalists are:. Massena — Main Street Bar & Grill. Corydon —...
kjan.com
Ringgold County man seriously injured during a semi tractor-trailer rollover accident
(Union County, Iowa) – A semi tractor trailer hauling grain rolled over Sunday evening in Union County, causing suspected serious/incapacitating injuries to the driver. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports a 2009 Peterbilt semi driven by 65-year-old Ronald Lynn Gray, of Mount Ayr, was traversing a curve in the road on westbound 190th Street at around 4:55-p.m., when Gray lost control of the rig.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Ambulance struck by a hit-and-run pickup in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of striking an ambulance in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 4:27-p.m. at 10th and Olive Streets, when an out of town ambulance was hit by a white, short bed, crew cab style Chevy or GMC pickup truck.
kjan.com
3 arrests overnight in Red Oak
The Red Oak Police Department reports three arrests overnight Friday into early Saturday. On Friday at approximately 9:51 p.m. Officers arrested two men in the 300 block of East Valley Street in Red Oak. 40-year-old Sean Alan Kinsley and 29-year-old Joshua Michael Lowe, both of Red Oak were arrested on a charge each of Simple Assault. Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $300 bond each.
kjan.com
Tour de Parks zips through Atlantic on Sunday
The ‘Tour de Parks’ free, community bike ride has been scheduled for Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM. ‘Tour de Parks’ is a play on the name of the famous bike race, the Tour de France, but unlike the famous event, this bike ride is not a race. Instead, it’s a leisurely 10-mile group ride around Atlantic that will stop at multiple parks where various community groups and organizations will greet riders with music, snacks, and information on community happenings.
kjan.com
Woman found dead after a car drove into a pond in Deloit
Crawford County Authorities say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. and determined a car had driven into into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside and pronounced dead by the Crawford County Coroner.
Comments / 0