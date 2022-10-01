Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
Riverton man pleads guilty, 8 years DOC
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Riverton, Kan. man has plead guilty to various Cherokee County crimes now resulting in a prison term. Adam C. Evans, age 37, was sentenced to 104 months imprisonment. Adam Evans no shoes, cuffed, being walked out of the woods and to a patrol car for arrest Sunday, August 29, 2021. “The roughly eight and a...
Trash truck worker killed by a pickup truck near Independence
A 60-year-old Independence trash truck worker died after he was struck by a pickup just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Witnesses: Man hit while working, dies after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A pedestrian dies after a crash in Montgomery County, but authorities are not releasing details at this time about the possible driver. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened this morning around 6:53 am. Deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to County Road 3706 CR 4475 (West Oak Street). They heard about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County
A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
OSBI investigating after human remains found in Nowata County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the scene of a human remains discovery in rural Nowatta County.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report on Richard Royer
A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity. Richard Grant Royer was first...
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
parsonspd.com
Parsons Police to Wear Pink Bands
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Parsons Police Department is allowing officers to wear pink mourning bands over their badges in support for breast cancer research and in remembrance of those lost in their fight with this deadly disease. The mourning band is a sign of respect and is usually reserved for fellow officers that have passed or killed in the line of duty.
koamnewsnow.com
Independence Officials ask residents to cut back on water usage
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – Due to persistent drought conditions, Engineers with the City of Independence ask residents to conserve water heading into the Fall months. According to City Engineer, John Garris the Verdigris River which is the City’s primary source of water has been struggling to meet the City’s needs. In the upcoming fall months, the water demand will lessen and he said, the citizens should conserve as much water as possible since the forecast still shows a lack of heavy rainfall.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Airstreams Take Over Downtown Bartlesville
Dozens of Airstream trailers took over downtown Bartlesville over the weekend, as the Airstreams at the Price" wrapped up on Sunday morning. Hundreds walked through the unique trailers parked around the Price Tower, with most of Dewey Avenue lined with Airstreams. Airstream owner and enthusiast David Dowse, from Texas, says...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koamnewsnow.com
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0