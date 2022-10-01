ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Landing, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE 9:34 P.M.: Cal Fire is reporting improvement of fire conditions over at the Aguajito Fire burning along Aguajito and Gentry Hill Road. Crews are staying at the fire overnight after it burned just over five acres Sunday afternoon. Cal Fire said the fire is 50% contained with favorable weather conditions The post Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Commercial Building Fire in San Jose

San Jose firefighters said on their Twitter account Sunday night they're on the scene of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1800 block of Monterey Highway. They said there were no injuries at that time. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz announces deal with city service workers to avert strike

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz has reached an agreement with city service workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, the city announced Sunday. A strike that was set to begin Monday has been called off, city officials said. The agreement between the city and SEIU includes pay...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Pacific Grove Historic Resources Committee asks City Council to finance independent review of the NOAA building.

For over two years, activists have been trying to save the former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration building on Point Pinos in Pacific Grove, to no avail. They tried stopping the sale by the General Services Administration, but even with heavy hitter Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, on their side, they failed. It was sold for $4.8 million to a mother and son from out of state in April.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
rwcpulse.com

County reminds residents to be mindful of bird flu threat

Residents who keep backyard birds are being asked to proceed with caution after Avian Influenza was detected in the Bay Area. “Bird flu is common in Northern California,” said Marc Meulman, director of Public Health, Policy, and Planning, which supervises Animal Control and Licensing. “While the risk to humans...
PETS
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Jan Shriner for Marina Coast Water District.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Marina Coast Water District board of directors, there are three seats up for election this year, with four candidates: incumbents Gail Morton and Jan Shriner, and challengers Brad Imamura and Roland Soltesz.
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

City of Santa Cruz declares strike ‘imminent’ by 430 service employees

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has declared a strike is imminent this Monday by more than 400 Service Employees International Union city service workers that includes, public works, sanitation, code enforcement and parks and recreation who rejected a three-year, 12% compensation increase. But employees say...
Silicon Valley

City of Santa Cruz workers will strike next week

SANTA CRUZ — After months of failed contract negotiations between the city of Santa Cruz and city service workers with SEIU Local 521 workers will begin an unfair labor practices strike Monday. Those planning to strike next week include workers from maintenance, sanitation, public safety, library, parks and water departments, among others.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian

Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
andnowuknow.com

John Amaral of The Nunes Company Comments on Iceberg Market

SALINAS, CA - We’ve been keeping an eye on the Iceberg market, especially in light of high temperatures and rain in California. According to last week’s report from The Source, light supplies are expected as yields continue to suffer with all suppliers. I reached out to John Amaral,...
SALINAS, CA

