For over two years, activists have been trying to save the former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration building on Point Pinos in Pacific Grove, to no avail. They tried stopping the sale by the General Services Administration, but even with heavy hitter Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, on their side, they failed. It was sold for $4.8 million to a mother and son from out of state in April.

PACIFIC GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO