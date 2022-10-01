Read full article on original website
Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE 9:34 P.M.: Cal Fire is reporting improvement of fire conditions over at the Aguajito Fire burning along Aguajito and Gentry Hill Road. Crews are staying at the fire overnight after it burned just over five acres Sunday afternoon. Cal Fire said the fire is 50% contained with favorable weather conditions The post Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
East Palo Alto residents say 'brown' tap water is taking toll on their health, finances
An East Palo Alto resident shared video of brown water filling her sink and bath tub. "Whenever I shower, my eyes burn, I have a lot of hair loss," Escobar said, "Now I don't cook with the water, we buy water bottles to drink and use for cooking."
Crews Battle Commercial Building Fire in San Jose
San Jose firefighters said on their Twitter account Sunday night they're on the scene of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1800 block of Monterey Highway. They said there were no injuries at that time. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
Santa Cruz announces deal with city service workers to avert strike
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz has reached an agreement with city service workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, the city announced Sunday. A strike that was set to begin Monday has been called off, city officials said. The agreement between the city and SEIU includes pay...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Pacific Grove Historic Resources Committee asks City Council to finance independent review of the NOAA building.
For over two years, activists have been trying to save the former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration building on Point Pinos in Pacific Grove, to no avail. They tried stopping the sale by the General Services Administration, but even with heavy hitter Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, on their side, they failed. It was sold for $4.8 million to a mother and son from out of state in April.
County reminds residents to be mindful of bird flu threat
Residents who keep backyard birds are being asked to proceed with caution after Avian Influenza was detected in the Bay Area. “Bird flu is common in Northern California,” said Marc Meulman, director of Public Health, Policy, and Planning, which supervises Animal Control and Licensing. “While the risk to humans...
Candidate Q&A: Jan Shriner for Marina Coast Water District.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Marina Coast Water District board of directors, there are three seats up for election this year, with four candidates: incumbents Gail Morton and Jan Shriner, and challengers Brad Imamura and Roland Soltesz.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
City of Santa Cruz declares strike ‘imminent’ by 430 service employees
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has declared a strike is imminent this Monday by more than 400 Service Employees International Union city service workers that includes, public works, sanitation, code enforcement and parks and recreation who rejected a three-year, 12% compensation increase. But employees say...
City of Santa Cruz workers will strike next week
SANTA CRUZ — After months of failed contract negotiations between the city of Santa Cruz and city service workers with SEIU Local 521 workers will begin an unfair labor practices strike Monday. Those planning to strike next week include workers from maintenance, sanitation, public safety, library, parks and water departments, among others.
Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian
Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
John Amaral of The Nunes Company Comments on Iceberg Market
SALINAS, CA - We’ve been keeping an eye on the Iceberg market, especially in light of high temperatures and rain in California. According to last week’s report from The Source, light supplies are expected as yields continue to suffer with all suppliers. I reached out to John Amaral,...
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
