Read full article on original website
Related
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
Oklahoma football: Numbers in plentiful supply as TCU embarrasses OU
The Oklahoma football program has a lot of soul searching to do, not to mention medical triage, after suffering its worst regular-season loss since 2016. Oklahoma gave up 59 points to Texas Tech in a classic shootout between Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes, eventually won by the Sooners, 66-59. The...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Four downs on a Crimson creaming
There aren’t enough words to describe how bad the Oklahoma football team looked in a 55-24 hammering by TCU. I’ll go with one word: horrific. Had TCU head coach Sonny Dykes not pulled the first-team offense early in the fourth quarter, the home-team score in this game might have been in the 70s. The Sooners were not only badly beaten, they were badly beaten up.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Skip Bayless hilariously trolls Oklahoma by comparing Sooners to his alma mater after loss to TCU
Skip Bayless is a proud graduate of Vanderbilt, but even the controversial FOX Sports opinion spewer knows when to take a playful shot at his alma mater. After Oklahoma went from Playoff hopeful to fraud in a 2-week span, Bayless couldn’t resist the urge to troll the Sooners. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Close is Oklahoma to Playing Physical Football? 'Not Very,' Brent Venables Says
TCU took the fight to the Sooners on Saturday, and the OU coach admits he can't be any less or more disappointed than he is.
College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News
Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables TCU Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following the Sooners' 55-24 loss to TCU.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Oklahoma DT Marquise Overton Calls Out Critical OU Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play after losing to TCU on Saturday in embarrassing fashion 55-24. OU is 3-2 overall and has lost its first two Big 12 games for the first time in a non-COVID season since 1998 when John Blake’s team went 5-6. The fifth game of the Brent Venables era also becomes the program’s most lopsided loss since a 63-28 defeat against LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff, and it is the largest loss to a Big 12 foe since a 48-14 loss to Baylor in 2014.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof TCU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Venables getting torched as Oklahoma exposed as biggest fraud in college football
Oklahoma entered last Saturday’s game against Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and clearly in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Sooners, however, lost 41-34 to the Wildcats. Their attempt to bounce back from the upset loss today is going even worse, as Oklahoma finds itself trailing...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
yukonprogressnews.com
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KOCO
Community gathers to raise money to send fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C.
EDMOND, Okla. — Officers and fans gathered to raise money to send a fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C. The goal of Sunday’s softball tournament was to raise money for fallen Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s family to go to Washington D.C. Dozens of officers and fans gathered at the Hall of Fame stadium for an all-day event.
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
KOCO
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
Comments / 0