Manhattan, KS

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Four downs on a Crimson creaming

There aren’t enough words to describe how bad the Oklahoma football team looked in a 55-24 hammering by TCU. I’ll go with one word: horrific. Had TCU head coach Sonny Dykes not pulled the first-team offense early in the fourth quarter, the home-team score in this game might have been in the 70s. The Sooners were not only badly beaten, they were badly beaten up.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News

Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Oklahoma DT Marquise Overton Calls Out Critical OU Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play after losing to TCU on Saturday in embarrassing fashion 55-24. OU is 3-2 overall and has lost its first two Big 12 games for the first time in a non-COVID season since 1998 when John Blake’s team went 5-6. The fifth game of the Brent Venables era also becomes the program’s most lopsided loss since a 63-28 defeat against LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff, and it is the largest loss to a Big 12 foe since a 48-14 loss to Baylor in 2014.
NORMAN, OK
Lincoln Riley
Bob Stoops
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

