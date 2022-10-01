Carmichael residents on-edge after deadly attack on longtime resident 01:59

CARMICHAEL — The family of a man killed outside of his home in Carmichael is speaking out.

74-year-old James Raleigh was attacked by a homeless man throwing rocks at his home Wednesday evening. When Raleigh went to investigate the noise, 54-year-old Darin Chastain attacked him. Neighbors called the police, and Chastain was arrested soon after. Raleigh was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Some residents tell CBS13 that they're concerned this attack stems from a rising homeless population in Carmichael.

Mary Hoy, a longtime Carmichael resident, fears crime will go up. "I do hear a lot about people trying to break into cars,"

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase in homelessness across the county, but they are reminding people that the majority of homeless people are not violent.

But for Hoy, the older demographic in the area makes the possibility of crime that much more concerning.

"Yes, I'm concerned. It's a city that has more old folks than most," Hoy said.

The family of James Raleigh put out a statement Friday afternoon.