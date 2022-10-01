Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘The Retaliators’ is blood-soaked tale of morality and vengeance backed by a hard rocking soundtrack
“When do the sins of a good man make him bad?”. This quote opens The Retaliators, and establishes the moral stakes at play in this blood-soaked thriller. While the themes are heavy, the execution is pure exploitation done well, with the end result a hyper-violent take on influential 1970s revenge thriller Death Wish that would have been right at home during the “video nasty” days of the 80s.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantastic Fest Review: ‘Holy Spider’ Haunts You Long After It Ends
In the dark, lonely night, a woman meets a man on a motorcycle. She’s a sex worker, and so far we’ve followed her through several meetings with clients, but this one feels different. She knows something is wrong and tries to leave, but it’s too late, the man is already lunging for her, and soon, she’ll be dead. Holy Spider is the second feature film to depict the events surrounding the killings and capture of Saeed Hanaei, an Iranian serial killer who murdered sixteen women in Mashhad, Iran, from 2000-2001. It is a harrowing, hard look at misogyny in societies, and how far it can resonate.
wegotthiscovered.com
A jaw-droppingly bad comic book movie with misguided ambitions is reanimated on streaming
As unfortunate as it is to say, mediocre and underwhelming comic book adaptations are everywhere you look these days, but not many of them can justifiably be described as unyieldingly awful. No matter how much you disapprove of Wonder Woman 1984, Thor: Love and Thunder, or any other polarizing superhero spectacular, I, Frankenstein exists on an entirely different level.
RELATED PEOPLE
Smile review – grin and bear it in this queasy, nasty horror melodrama
A psychiatrist fleeing her own trauma discovers a grisly, self-replicating chain of destruction
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious sci-fi that flopped hard pleads an unwarranted case for reevaluation
There’s no rule that says everyone has to agree with the consensus on a movie, but trying to state the case for a project that was deemed underwhelming at the very least by any measurable metric is a tough task. Despite boasting an impressive roster of talent and a sky-high concept, 2004’s forgotten sci-fi thriller The Final Cut falls firmly into that camp.
wegotthiscovered.com
A barbarically cold-hearted epic tracks a trail of blood to the top of the streaming mountain
The internet being what it is, one of the biggest talking points following the release of The Revenant wasn’t the content of the film itself, but the focus on Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning that Academy Award for Best Actor at the fifth time of asking. Of course, he did...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Surrogate’ is a chilling ghost story filled with strong characters and palpable dread
“There is no such thing as monsters.” These are the words parents often use to reassure their children that there is nothing to be afraid of when the lights go out. Of course, that is not necessarily true, with all matter of human monsters wandering the streets at any given time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
Inside Man review – Stanley Tucci goes full Hannibal Lecter in rollicking death row drama
Tucci is a smug prisoner; David Tennant is a sweet vicar with a secret. Their tales come together confidently in this funny and typically meaty mystery from Steven Moffat
wegotthiscovered.com
Númenórean battle plans rankle the ‘Rings of Power’ fandom
This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Nitpicky viewers are running out of criticism for Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The impressive series blew viewers away with its sixth episode, delivering an...
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has A Full-Length Trailer, And We Finally Get A Look At The New Suit
"We know what you whisper: 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
wegotthiscovered.com
How many books are in the ‘Shadow and Bone’ series? Here is how to read the Grishaverse in order
Netflix invited a horde of new fans into the Grishaverse with the release of Shadow and Bone, a series that combines two of Leigh Bardugo’s beloved series. The books the delightful Netflix series is based on have been popular among readers for just under a decade, with the first book — also titled Shadow and Bone—releasing in the summer of 2012. The years since have seen Bardugo put out a handful of additional releases, the majority of which take place in the sprawling world she created.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sinister ‘Smile’ director set out to make a cinematic ‘sustained panic attack’
Horror has been running circles around audiences this year, with the genre seemingly leading the pack every other week with a slew of excellent releases. Nevertheless, it’s safe to say that it’s gone about its extensive victory lap in an unconventional manner; Crimes of the Future‘s quiet, contemplative ethos took most of the spotlight from David Cronenberg’s historic body horror endeavors, Bodies Bodies Bodies managed to be staunchly hilarious while oddly grim at the same time, and Jordan Peele committed genre anarchy with Nope, fusing together sci-fi, thriller, and Western themes for his third outing.
‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Review: Donald Sutherland in a Netflix Stephen King Adaptation That Lacks Chills
In the latest film adaptation of one of his works, Stephen King again demonstrates his uncanny knack for deriving tension from the unlikeliest sources. In this case, it’s technology, specifically cell phones, one of which proves an instrument of communication between the living and the dead. Unfortunately, despite its intriguing premise, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone lacks the necessary ingredient to make it truly memorable; it simply isn’t very scary. Based on a novella from King’s 2020 collection If It Bleeds, the film, premiering on Netflix, takes place in the sort of seemingly idyllic, small New England town that has provided the backdrop...
Comments / 0