Latest Horror News: Guillermo Del Toro’s newest horror flick promises scares, as genre diehards gear up for weeks’ worth of content

wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
deseret.com
8 Halloween movies you can watch with your family
Pumpkin spice and everything nice has hit the shelves, and now that spooky season is here, you may be wondering: What seasonal movies can I watch with the whole family?. There are plenty of classic Halloween movies that skip the gore and sideline the horror, making it possible for you to watch with your whole family.
techaiapp.com
Peacock’s Halloween Horror Collection: Which Scary Flicks are Included?
September has finally ended and here comes October. With October, of course, comes Halloween. To jumpstart the Halloween season even if October is just starting, Peacock has announced its Halloween Horror collection. Perfect for those who want to binge-watch horror movies to their hearts’ content, the collection includes some well-known classics in the genre.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans bring a vampire flick remembered for the wrong reasons out of the shadows
Vampires are one of the most commonly utilized creatures of the night in horror films, with the blood-suckers constantly finding a way into cinemas. There’s been countless uses for vampires since they were popularized on-screen by German expressionist horror film Nosferatu in 1922. Then came the trope of sexy vampires, and a forgotten sexy vampire film from 2002 has just seen a revival thanks to Reddit. Queen of the Damned was utterly rejected at release, but is currently being re-evaluated by Reddit users.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has A Full-Length Trailer, And We Finally Get A Look At The New Suit
"We know what you whisper: 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
wegotthiscovered.com
A barbarically cold-hearted epic tracks a trail of blood to the top of the streaming mountain
The internet being what it is, one of the biggest talking points following the release of The Revenant wasn’t the content of the film itself, but the focus on Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning that Academy Award for Best Actor at the fifth time of asking. Of course, he did...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Nosferatu’ remake casts two surprising stars as it finally rises from the grave
The Northman director Robert Eggers has found his next movie, and it’s one he’s been trying to drag out of development hell for years. The acclaimed filmmaker first announced he was working on a remake of seminal silent horror film Nosferatu way back in 2015, but the project has been stuck in limbo ever since. Following yesterday’s news that Eggers is finally moving forward with the project, the production has now landed its somewhat surprising leading stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
A jaw-droppingly bad comic book movie with misguided ambitions is reanimated on streaming
As unfortunate as it is to say, mediocre and underwhelming comic book adaptations are everywhere you look these days, but not many of them can justifiably be described as unyieldingly awful. No matter how much you disapprove of Wonder Woman 1984, Thor: Love and Thunder, or any other polarizing superhero spectacular, I, Frankenstein exists on an entirely different level.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does ‘Smile’ have a post-credits scene?
This article contains spoilers for Smile. It’s Halloween season, and if there is one thing we can count on in the Halloween season it’s the release of some great spooky horror movies. The newest creepy movie to make its way to the big screen is Smile. Smile was written and directed by Parker Finn, and stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist who after a new patient commits suicide in front of her begins to see a threatening smiling face following her wherever she goes. The movie might be best known for its viral marketing campaign.
msn.com
Horror films based on true stories
Slide 1 of 25: When you watch horror movies, you probably have some idea of what to expect: from paranormal activity to serial killers, anything is possible when it comes to sending shivers down our spines. But what makes a scary movie even scarier? The fact that it's based on real events!Yes, some famous horror films, including 'The Exorcist' (1973), 'Annabelle' (2014), or 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005), are indeed based on true stories.Ready to discover the real stories behind these movies? Then click on!You may also like: What's new on Netflix UK in April.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every Neil Marshall horror masterpiece, ranked
Neil Marshall has served up notable slices of action and horror for over two decades. He’s one of the best action-horror directors out there — you can rely on Marshall to blow things up, bring the jump scares, and wring out suspense, all on a small budget. He’s also a progressive filmmaker who has helped change the role of women in horror. Often, his female leads are integral to his greatest movies. In 2012, Marshall jumped from film to TV, directing key episodes of some of the highest profile series around, including Black Sails, Westworld, and Lost in Space.
