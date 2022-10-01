Read full article on original website
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool
Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
Horror fans bring a vampire flick remembered for the wrong reasons out of the shadows
Vampires are one of the most commonly utilized creatures of the night in horror films, with the blood-suckers constantly finding a way into cinemas. There’s been countless uses for vampires since they were popularized on-screen by German expressionist horror film Nosferatu in 1922. Then came the trope of sexy vampires, and a forgotten sexy vampire film from 2002 has just seen a revival thanks to Reddit. Queen of the Damned was utterly rejected at release, but is currently being re-evaluated by Reddit users.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Review: ‘The Retaliators’ is blood-soaked tale of morality and vengeance backed by a hard rocking soundtrack
“When do the sins of a good man make him bad?”. This quote opens The Retaliators, and establishes the moral stakes at play in this blood-soaked thriller. While the themes are heavy, the execution is pure exploitation done well, with the end result a hyper-violent take on influential 1970s revenge thriller Death Wish that would have been right at home during the “video nasty” days of the 80s.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
A post-apocalyptic sci-fi stunner navigates a bleak and dangerous future on streaming
Thought-provoking sci-fi regularly tends to be a mixed bag; one that’s just as capable of putting a stunning new spin on a familiar genre as it is to disappearing up its own behind in the name of leaden pacing and existential themes that aren’t as clever as they think they are. Depending entirely on personal preference, you could end up feeling either way about Vesper.
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
A barbarically cold-hearted epic tracks a trail of blood to the top of the streaming mountain
The internet being what it is, one of the biggest talking points following the release of The Revenant wasn’t the content of the film itself, but the focus on Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning that Academy Award for Best Actor at the fifth time of asking. Of course, he did...
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
HBO Max: The 10 Best Horror Movies to Watch in October
October is here, so you may be looking to scare yourself with some great horror flicks. And if you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best horror movies on HBO Max range from certified classics like The Shining and A Nightmare on Elm Street to more recent entries like The Night House and The Witch.
A beloved fantasy epic charges back onto the battlefield of undying admiration
The fantasy genre has been surging in popularity once again thanks to the dual-pronged success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon, but it’s one of the all-time greats that’s in the midst of being celebrated by fans of all things swords-and-sorcery. 40 years on from its initial release, the outpouring of admiration being heaped upon Conan the Barbarian proves that sometimes you really can’t beat a classic.
Smile review – sadistically effective supernatural horror
Psychiatric specialist Dr Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) has dedicated her life to caring for the most damaged members of society. But one case shakes her – a distressed young woman who claims to be pursued by a shape-shifting evil entity with “the worst smile I have ever seen in my life”. To Rose’s horror, the girl takes a piece of shattered crockery and carves an arcing crescent into her own throat. And she smiles – a deranged, flesh-stretching gash of a grin – while doing so. Soon Rose starts to see her own ghoulish smirking figures, and embarks on a race against time to understand the transferable curse which has latched on to her, a malevolent parasitic presence which feeds on trauma.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
A pretentious sci-fi that flopped hard pleads an unwarranted case for reevaluation
There’s no rule that says everyone has to agree with the consensus on a movie, but trying to state the case for a project that was deemed underwhelming at the very least by any measurable metric is a tough task. Despite boasting an impressive roster of talent and a sky-high concept, 2004’s forgotten sci-fi thriller The Final Cut falls firmly into that camp.
A jaw-droppingly bad comic book movie with misguided ambitions is reanimated on streaming
As unfortunate as it is to say, mediocre and underwhelming comic book adaptations are everywhere you look these days, but not many of them can justifiably be described as unyieldingly awful. No matter how much you disapprove of Wonder Woman 1984, Thor: Love and Thunder, or any other polarizing superhero spectacular, I, Frankenstein exists on an entirely different level.
Manifest West - Official Trailer
Manifest West is a coming-of-age story, told through the eyes of a ten-year old girl whose family moves off the grid into untamed North American Wilderness. It’s their attempt to establish normalcy, to thrive off the land, and escape the pressures of modern society. But the family has its own internal pressures building, and you can’t escape what’s going on in your own household, no matter how far you move up a mountain. Check out the trailer for this upcoming thriller movie starring Annet Mahendru, Milo Gibson, Lexy Kolker, Tim Heidecker, and Michael Cudlitz.
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
