Psychiatric specialist Dr Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) has dedicated her life to caring for the most damaged members of society. But one case shakes her – a distressed young woman who claims to be pursued by a shape-shifting evil entity with “the worst smile I have ever seen in my life”. To Rose’s horror, the girl takes a piece of shattered crockery and carves an arcing crescent into her own throat. And she smiles – a deranged, flesh-stretching gash of a grin – while doing so. Soon Rose starts to see her own ghoulish smirking figures, and embarks on a race against time to understand the transferable curse which has latched on to her, a malevolent parasitic presence which feeds on trauma.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO