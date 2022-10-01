ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested after elderly couple's rare coin collection stolen in Menlo Park

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

MENLO PARK -- Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of rare coins and currency from a brokerage business run out of the home of an elderly couple in Menlo Park earlier this month, police said.

The thefts were reported on Sept. 6 and occurred on several occasions in August, according to Menlo Park police.

Investigators eventually identified Rodolfo Navasanchez, 46, and Eric Rodriguez, 24, both of Redwood City, and arrested them Thursday, then went to a home in Redwood City with a search warrant for the stolen currency and recovered some of the stolen items, police said.

The pair was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300.

