Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Mike Tomlin explains why Steelers put Kenny Pickett in, replaced Mitch Trubisky: 'We needed a spark'
The Steelers didn't do much in the first half of their Week 4 loss to the Jets. Pittsburgh scored just six points and had five drives that lasted four or fewer plays. So, with the team trailing 10-6 at halftime, Mike Tomlin was faced with a decision. Would he stick with Mitch Trubisky or would he turn to rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback?
Popculture
Fan at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Dies After Fall From Escalator
A fan at Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game died after following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium, according to the Assocaited Press. Police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m. local time shortly after the end of the Steelers game against the New York Jets, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety. First responders administered care for the man before he was transported to the hospital where he died. On Monday, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca, Pennsylvania according to WTAE in Pittsburgh.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Evades Question About Starting Quarterback
Veteran Mitchell Trubisky was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half.
Former Pitt C Jim Sweeney Passes at Age 60
One of the best offensive linemen in Pitt Panthers history has passed away.
Airing of Grievances: Defensive demise, ill-timed interceptions undermine Kenny Pickett's Steelers debut in loss to Jets
There was plenty of bluster, hoopla and emotional peaks during the debut game for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. In the end, however, all it amounted to was a home loss to the stinkin’ New York Jets — for just the second time in franchise history.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets: Revisiting Legendary 2010 AFC Championship
Back in 2010, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best teams in the league. The team finished the regular season with a 12-4 record which helped them claim the top spot in the AFC North division. The defense looked elite, allowing the fewest points per game that season with 14.5. There were huge playoff aspirations for this group, and after overcoming the rival Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, Pittsburgh was on the verge of a Super Bowl birth. Only one team stood in their way, the New York Jets.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florio: Tomlin the only one who still wants Trubisky at quarterback
Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky was close to losing his job to Kenny Pickett, but played just well enough in Cleveland to keep his job…for now.
Pickett sparks Steelers, but it’s not enough in loss to Jets
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett provided a brief second-half spark for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A couple fourth-quarter turnovers and a defensive meltdown allowed the New York Jets to rally late and escape with a 24-20 victory Sunday. “I wanted to win more than anything,” the rookie quarterback said. “So,...
Four Steelers Defensive Starters Suffer Injuries in Jets Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided updates on four key injuries.
Augusta Free Press
Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets
There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
Comments / 0