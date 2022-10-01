A fan at Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game died after following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium, according to the Assocaited Press. Police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m. local time shortly after the end of the Steelers game against the New York Jets, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety. First responders administered care for the man before he was transported to the hospital where he died. On Monday, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca, Pennsylvania according to WTAE in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO