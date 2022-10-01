The City of San Antonio’s best efforts to help the growing number of migrants seeking asylum from places like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua faced obstacles from the start. First, federal agents working at the border flooded the city with more migrants than it could handle, forcing Mayor Ron Nirenberg to write the Department of Homeland Security seeking help. Next, the city’s decision to open a resource center in July to prevent migrants from crowding the city’s transit hubs faced backlash from residents who say they were blindsided by its unexpected opening in a residential community.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO