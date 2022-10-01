Read full article on original website
Mayor Nirenberg: Until Congress acts on immigration, ‘we’re going to need’ a migrant resource center
The City of San Antonio’s best efforts to help the growing number of migrants seeking asylum from places like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua faced obstacles from the start. First, federal agents working at the border flooded the city with more migrants than it could handle, forcing Mayor Ron Nirenberg to write the Department of Homeland Security seeking help. Next, the city’s decision to open a resource center in July to prevent migrants from crowding the city’s transit hubs faced backlash from residents who say they were blindsided by its unexpected opening in a residential community.
Council directs pandemic relief to help immigrants, clashes over approach to homelessness
San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to send $1.5 million of its federal pandemic relief to groups that help immigrants seeking a pathway to citizenship. While the decision received nearly unanimous support from the council, it later sparked a tense discussion of spending priorities that drew a response from Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Where I Live: Southwest Side
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
GOP hits South Texas with attack ads in three congressional races
Democrats are confronting a blitz of attack ads in South Texas as Republicans make good on their promise to seriously contest three congressional seats there. Since Labor Day, outside GOP groups have blasted the Democratic nominees on multiple fronts, criticizing them all as weak on border issues and then zeroing in on candidate-specific vulnerabilities. Democratic groups are countering in two of the races, though for now, it is Republicans who appear to be in a more offensive posture.
With parking tight at San Antonio airport, city to consider outsourcing services
San Antonio International Airport officials on Wednesday told city leaders they plan to turn management of vehicle parking operations over to a private company. In a briefing to City Council, Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said the city-owned airport plans to release in early 2023 a request for proposals to provide parking services to improve both service and revenue.
150 evacuated from JBSA-Fort Sam Houston barracks after legionella bacteria found in plumbing
The bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease has been detected in the plumbing system of Liberty Barracks at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, base officials announced Friday, prompting the relocation of about 150 people. Officials said the bacteria was discovered through routine water testing. This is not the first...
Union Pacific marks crossings near Haven for Hope to warn trespassers of railway dangers
In the early hours of a Saturday morning in late August, a young man lying on railroad tracks on the West Side was struck and killed by a train. In September, a Haven for Hope client was injured by a passing train. Last week, Union Pacific officials worked with Haven...
Texas House Speaker says Legislature will explore cracking down on district attorneys
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will look at cracking down on district attorneys who won’t enforce the law, including those with cite-and-release policies like Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. Phelan, a Republican from Beaumont, made the comment Friday in a wide-ranging interview at Austin’s...
City hastens St. Mary’s roadwork as bar owners watch sales plummet
This story has been updated. Alcohol sales at the Squeezebox, a bar on the St. Mary’s Strip, plummeted 60% this August compared to previous years, state data shows, representing about $50,000 in lost sales. The bar’s owner, Aaron Peña, says street construction is the cause. For over...
With 1 in 7 local employees working from home, is office space turmoil subsiding?
For San Antonio employers, the future of work-from-home and hybrid arrangements is uncertain, but the impact on the office market appears to have stabilized for now, real estate trends suggest. Around 1 in 7 people in San Antonio’s workforce worked from home in 2021, according to new U.S. Census Bureau...
SAISD wants to improve communication after reported shooting panicked parents
After a lockdown at Jefferson High School sent worried parents to the school, the San Antonio Independent School District says it will enhance communications with families in such situations. On Tuesday, a report of a shooting at Jefferson High School caused the campus to lock down, sparking a chaotic scene...
Live Like a Local: 15 essential San Antonio experiences
As we set out to build “Live Like a Local,” our evergreen city guide with the depth you love from the San Antonio Report, we knew we wanted to make a list of our favorite “puro San Antonio” experiences. As any local knows, this is a...
By building casitas, homeowners can generate wealth and help solve the housing shortage
San Antonio is in a growing housing crisis. The City of San Antonio’s Strategic Housing Implementation Plan (SHIP) has identified that 95,000 residents in Bexar County do not have housing that meets their current needs or budget and calls for the production or preservation of over 28,000 affordable homes over the next 10 years.
UTSA professor seeking local honey to rival overseas medicinal varieties
Students and staff from the University of Texas at San Antonio are buzzing about some pretty sweet research happening at their campus on the healing properties of local honey. That research is being performed by Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences’ Department of Integrative Biology. He is studying the antibacterial properties of Texas honey samples.
Analysis shows San Antonio’s economic development incentives are paying off
This story has been updated. For every dollar spent on tax abatements and grants to attract new businesses to San Antonio, the City of San Antonio is projected to earn almost three times the initial investment, according to a local research analyst. Steve Nivin, associate professor of economics at St....
Bexar County sheriff launches investigation into people who ‘lured’ migrants onto charter flights
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is opening an investigation into whether people who “lured” migrants onto planes to Martha’s Vineyard did so “under false pretenses.”. Two flights of migrants departed San Antonio’s Kelly Field last week and landed at the...
Fall is here, and enrollment for 2023-24 is already open for most choice schools in San Antonio
With the 2022-23 school year underway, many parents and caregivers of school-age kids might feel like they can take a breath. But for those whose kids will be moving to a new school next year because they’re aging out of an elementary or middle school, they’re new to town or are simply looking for a better fit for their student, the enrollment period for most choice schools in San Antonio has begun.
