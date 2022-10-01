ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

San Antonio Report

Mayor Nirenberg: Until Congress acts on immigration, ‘we’re going to need’ a migrant resource center

The City of San Antonio’s best efforts to help the growing number of migrants seeking asylum from places like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua faced obstacles from the start. First, federal agents working at the border flooded the city with more migrants than it could handle, forcing Mayor Ron Nirenberg to write the Department of Homeland Security seeking help. Next, the city’s decision to open a resource center in July to prevent migrants from crowding the city’s transit hubs faced backlash from residents who say they were blindsided by its unexpected opening in a residential community.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Southwest Side

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

GOP hits South Texas with attack ads in three congressional races

Democrats are confronting a blitz of attack ads in South Texas as Republicans make good on their promise to seriously contest three congressional seats there. Since Labor Day, outside GOP groups have blasted the Democratic nominees on multiple fronts, criticizing them all as weak on border issues and then zeroing in on candidate-specific vulnerabilities. Democratic groups are countering in two of the races, though for now, it is Republicans who appear to be in a more offensive posture.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

With parking tight at San Antonio airport, city to consider outsourcing services

San Antonio International Airport officials on Wednesday told city leaders they plan to turn management of vehicle parking operations over to a private company. In a briefing to City Council, Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said the city-owned airport plans to release in early 2023 a request for proposals to provide parking services to improve both service and revenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

UTSA professor seeking local honey to rival overseas medicinal varieties

Students and staff from the University of Texas at San Antonio are buzzing about some pretty sweet research happening at their campus on the healing properties of local honey. That research is being performed by Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences’ Department of Integrative Biology. He is studying the antibacterial properties of Texas honey samples.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Fall is here, and enrollment for 2023-24 is already open for most choice schools in San Antonio

With the 2022-23 school year underway, many parents and caregivers of school-age kids might feel like they can take a breath. But for those whose kids will be moving to a new school next year because they’re aging out of an elementary or middle school, they’re new to town or are simply looking for a better fit for their student, the enrollment period for most choice schools in San Antonio has begun.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Live Like a Local

Get to know San Antonio’s neighborhoods with a map of our most popular series, written by the people who live here. After the pandemic decimated San Houston High School’s ranks in 2021, the band’s longtime director built a new, and ultimately award-winning, group.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

New pumpkin patch at Floresville ranch ‘alpacas’ a punch

Yes, there is something cuter than a kid in a pumpkin patch: a kid in a pumpkin patch with alpacas. At least, that’s what the owners of Black Barn Alpacas are banking on. The 16-acre ranch in Floresville offers alpaca encounters, vacation experiences, oh-so-soft fleece products and an Instagram feed filled to the brim with big-eyed “floofs” being, well, floofy. That cuteness is going viral — even the Laredo Morning Times couldn’t resist writing about the ranch’s Instagram feed.
FLORESVILLE, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

