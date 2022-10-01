Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Kyle Perkins: 1992-2022
Kyle Robert Perkins, 30, was taken far too soon in a tragic car accident on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Colleen Sharkey; father, Rob Perkins; brother, John Sharkey; and many other extended family members on both the Sharkey and Perkins sides. Kyle was raised in...
In Loving Memory of Irene Carter: 1929-2022
Irene Carter went to her heavenly home on Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 93 in Olympia, Washington. She was born July 1, 1929 to Amasa (Nick) and Hazel Nichols. She met the love of her life Clyde Carter, who was home from leave in the U.S. Army during WWII, and they married in 1947. They raised five children together and created lots of fun memories for their children and grandchildren.
Death Notices: Oct. 1, 2022
• SCOTT WAYNE DONLEY, 70, University Place, died Sept. 18 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • LINDA FANTZ ARTHURS, 68, Centralia, died Sept. 17 at home. A viewing will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 8 at Chehalis Foursquare Church. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Cross Country Roundup: Bearcats, Beavers, Pirates, Vikings All Race in Pierce County
Four local schools made the way up to Pierce County on Saturday, with Mossyrock, Adna, Tenino, and W.F. West all joining a crowded field at the 26th John Payne Invitational, hosted by Curtis High School. With 77 schools all taking part, the varsity portion of the meet was split an...
Lewis County Honors Gary Stamper One Year After His Death
Thursday marked a year since the death of Lewis County District 3 Commissioner Gary Stamper. A longtime public educator and basketball coach, he was elected in 2014. He passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 67. A beloved character in the courthouse, Stamper was known for his emotional intelligence and ability to build bridges, said Lewis County Manager Erik Martin.
The Time Baseball Legend Satchel Paige Played in Bucoda
BUCODA — Bucoda Volunteer Park sits empty on a 37-degree December afternoon. The dozen picnic tables, newish-looking playground equipment and covered outdoor kitchen area are all idle Wednesday. The only movement and sound comes from the rippling Skookumchuck River bordering the western end of the park. It’s hard to...
Lewis County Sheriff Candidates Take on Topics at Packwood Forum
Editor’s Note: Look for coverage on the debate between Lewis County commissioner candidates Scott Brummer and Harry Bhagwandin in an upcoming edition of The Chronicle. The Packwood Improvement Club, which runs the community hall, held a candidate forum on Thursday night with the candidates for Lewis County commissioner in District 3 and Lewis County sheriff.
In Focus: Turf Goes in at Centralia College Multisport Athletics Complex
Construction of the long-awaited multipurpose athletics complex at Centralia College is on track for completion at the end of October, the college confirmed this week. The college broke ground on the field in spring 2022. All that’s left for crews to complete is the finishing touches, including finishing turf installation...
Letter to the Editor: Former Sheriff Endorses Tracy Murphy
In the United States today, there are a little over 3,000 sheriffs. The sheriff is the only elected law enforcement in our country and wields tremendous influence and power within a community. With that influence and power comes an immense duty and responsibility to work closely in managing their resources...
Riverhawks Roll Past Loggers
TOL (Q1) — Austin Norris 33-yard pass to Geoffrey Glass, PAT good. TOL (Q2) — Glass 7-yard fumble recovery, PAT failed. TOL (Q3) — Trevin Gale 36-yard fumble recovery, PAT failed. TOL (Q3) — Norris 3-yard run, PAT failed. ONY (Q3) — Kayden Mozingo 45-yard run,...
Tigers Throttle Bellingham to Remain Unbeaten
NAP (Q1) — Max O’Neill 87-yard kick return, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — O’Neill 67-yard kick return, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — Ashton Demarest 54-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — Demarest 4-yard pass to Koltin Landry, PAT good. NAP (Q1)...
Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'
Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
Local Officials Push Back on Unpopular Proposal for a New Airport in Thurston County
Thurston County officials said they oppose a state proposal to create a new two-runway airport at a rural site southeast of Olympia. The potential airport would be within a circular area that spans six miles in diameter northeast of Tenino. A state commission tasked with identifying a site for a new airport decided to keep the so-called "Thurston County Central" site on a short list of options on Sept. 23, prompting renewed alarm by county officials.
Boys and Girls Club of Lewis County to Host ‘Harmonies For Hope’ Piano Show on Nov. 19
The piano show Harmonies For Hope will take place Nov. 19 at City Farm in Chehalis. The highest bid gets a song played and a higher bid can make it stop. New this year will be a drummer “who will surely help pump up the energy,” according to a statement released by the Boys and Girls Club of Lewis County.
County Commissioner Drafts Ordinance Prohibiting Homeless Camps on Lewis County Land
Lewis County is not unique in its rising population of unsheltered residents. But, perhaps unlike larger counties in Western Washington, the county could count on one hand the number of homeless encampments where people are living. Still, these encampments present concerns to officials. After touring it in late summer, Commissioner...
Office of the Chehalis Basin Hosts Webinar to Discuss the Future of the Skookumchuck Dam
More than 100 people tuned in on Zoom for a Wednesday night webinar hosted by the Office of the Chehalis Basin to update the public on future plans for the Skookumchuck Dam, which is owned and operated by TransAlta. The dam was originally built to supply water to the Centralia...
Those Traveling Between Lewis, Thurston Counties Should Expect ‘Long Delays and Backups’
Those commuting this week between Thurston and Lewis counties should prepare for possible "long delays and backups," according to the state Department of Transportation. That's because portions of I-5, in both directions, will be reduced to one lane for road work. The work will take place 8 a.m. to 4...
Man Who Murdered Winlock Woman in 1993 Seeks Release
Jonathan M. Kirkpatrick has now been incarcerated at the Washington Corrections Center for 26 years after receiving a 60-year sentence for the 1993 murder of Winlock resident Joyce Robertson. He was convicted in 1995 after the case initially went unsolved for months. Now, he is seeking to be released early.
Centralia Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree on Middle Fork Road Sept. 24
A 30-year-old Centralia man died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Chronicle on Friday. The man was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound on Middle Fork Road when,...
Sirens: 'Walking Into Oncoming Traffic': Man 'Half-Pulls' a Knife; Beer, Clothing Stolen
• Clothing was reported stolen from an outlet story in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28. The suspect fled in a maroon/purple early 2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with no license plates. • A half case of beer was reported stolen from a...
