ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. students clean up community

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Students at New Directions Learning Academy helped clean up their communities recently. In small groups, they took turns helping reduce the amount of litter on the roadside. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
delawarepublic.org

End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services

Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

City Utilities Superintendent retires

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury’s Utilities Superintendent Brian Lewis celebrated his retirement party. Brian started with the City 30 years ago as a Utility Tech, and over the course of his career rose to lead the whole division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean Pines, MD
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Maryland Health
Bay Net

Applications Open For 2023 Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Applications are now being accepted for the Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program, managed by Forever Maryland in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Maryland Department of Transportation. Three different grants are being offered to help...
MARYLAND STATE
delawaretoday.com

From the Drink to the Mic

The path to sobriety starts with putting down the drink, but according to Tom Archino, that is just the beginning. Now sober since 1997, Tom thought he had it figured out, but quickly realized he didn’t. Through his journey with the twelve steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, inner reflection and the creation of a new business, Tom changed his focus from self to a desire to help others through the Social Podcast Network.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Dates Announced for 2023 Maryland Folk Festival

Salisbury, Md.– Salisbury has announced the dates for next years first-annual Maryland Folk Festival. The 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held Sept. 22-24, in Downtown Salisbury. The festival will be free and open to people of all ages. The Maryland Folk Festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event...
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Surgery#Diseases#General Health#Americans
Cape Gazette

New Life Thrift Shop Halloween Extravaganza runs Oct. 3-31

All have been summoned to the New Life Thrift Shop for its fifth annual Halloween Extravaganza, which runs from Monday, Oct. 3 until Monday, Oct. 31. All year long, the shop’s volunteers set aside spectacular merchandise for this special event! They decorate the shop with all things Halloween and fall, and dress up in costumes of their own design. This is a real shopping experience. Remember, the shop will open an hour earlier than usual, at 9 a.m., during this special event.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Federal funds helping to reduce overdose deaths in the First State

DELAWARE–The First State is continuing to address the impacts of the opioid epidemic. They are launching the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund to reduce overdose deaths. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said during the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdose deaths continued to rise disproportionately affecting Black and Brown communities. So, with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, they plan to support organizations working in those communities to connect Delawareans with services that address the social factors that both put people at higher risk and make it more difficult to access substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment.
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast

Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Proclaims October ‘Maryland Horse Month’

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month, recognizing the abundant economic, historic, recreational, and therapeutic contributions made by the state’s horse industry. “As the only state to host both a Triple Crown Race and two international 5-Star events, Maryland is proud to be a...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Fabulous Fall Festivals in October

Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?

Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy