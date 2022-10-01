Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Humane Society gifts microchip scanners to Animal Control
WORCESTER CO., Md. – The Worcester County Humane Society gifted four microchip scanners to their partners over at Animal Control. This may not seem like much, but now Anima Control can identify pets with a chip and can return them back to their owner when lost. We want to...
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. students clean up community
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Students at New Directions Learning Academy helped clean up their communities recently. In small groups, they took turns helping reduce the amount of litter on the roadside. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawarepublic.org
End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services
Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
WMDT.com
City Utilities Superintendent retires
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury’s Utilities Superintendent Brian Lewis celebrated his retirement party. Brian started with the City 30 years ago as a Utility Tech, and over the course of his career rose to lead the whole division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Bay Net
Applications Open For 2023 Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Applications are now being accepted for the Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program, managed by Forever Maryland in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Maryland Department of Transportation. Three different grants are being offered to help...
delawaretoday.com
From the Drink to the Mic
The path to sobriety starts with putting down the drink, but according to Tom Archino, that is just the beginning. Now sober since 1997, Tom thought he had it figured out, but quickly realized he didn’t. Through his journey with the twelve steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, inner reflection and the creation of a new business, Tom changed his focus from self to a desire to help others through the Social Podcast Network.
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
ANNAPOLIS – Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her...
WBOC
Dates Announced for 2023 Maryland Folk Festival
Salisbury, Md.– Salisbury has announced the dates for next years first-annual Maryland Folk Festival. The 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held Sept. 22-24, in Downtown Salisbury. The festival will be free and open to people of all ages. The Maryland Folk Festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event...
Cape Gazette
New Life Thrift Shop Halloween Extravaganza runs Oct. 3-31
All have been summoned to the New Life Thrift Shop for its fifth annual Halloween Extravaganza, which runs from Monday, Oct. 3 until Monday, Oct. 31. All year long, the shop’s volunteers set aside spectacular merchandise for this special event! They decorate the shop with all things Halloween and fall, and dress up in costumes of their own design. This is a real shopping experience. Remember, the shop will open an hour earlier than usual, at 9 a.m., during this special event.
WMDT.com
Federal funds helping to reduce overdose deaths in the First State
DELAWARE–The First State is continuing to address the impacts of the opioid epidemic. They are launching the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund to reduce overdose deaths. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said during the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdose deaths continued to rise disproportionately affecting Black and Brown communities. So, with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, they plan to support organizations working in those communities to connect Delawareans with services that address the social factors that both put people at higher risk and make it more difficult to access substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment.
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
WDEL 1150AM
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Proclaims October ‘Maryland Horse Month’
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month, recognizing the abundant economic, historic, recreational, and therapeutic contributions made by the state’s horse industry. “As the only state to host both a Triple Crown Race and two international 5-Star events, Maryland is proud to be a...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland family sues Uber over insurance coverage after father dies in accident
The family of a Maryland man killed on the job is suing Uber. The man was working for the rideshare service when he died in a tragic crash in Baltimore County. The family is questioning the exact amount of insurance coverage provided to him. The family of Sunil Bariali is...
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in October
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
Cape Gazette
Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?
Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
