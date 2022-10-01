ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Three women tied up and held captive, tripwires found in man’s house

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police responding to a 911 call from a distressed woman said they found three women being held captive inside a home. A criminal complaint obtained by WJAC filed by the Johnstown Police Department says officers were initially called to a home in the city by a “distressed woman” who told officers she had been tied up but was able to break free and call the police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Fire Marshal Rules Punxsutawney House Fire Accidental

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the house fire in Punxsutawney to be accidental. According to PSP Punxsutawney Crime Unit, around 1:58 p.m. on September 27, the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 702 Sutton Street, in Punxsutawney Borough.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WJAC TV

Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival

The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
GALLITZIN, PA
WJAC TV

Bedford celebrates 58th Fall Foliage Festival

Bedford celebrated the first weekend in October with their 58th Fall Foliage Festival which was included in Oprah Winfrey's top 20 fall festivals across America. This large event featured over 400 craft vendors and 2 stages of live music. Organizers say that they see over 70 thousand people attend over...
BEDFORD, PA
wkok.com

Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

JPD receives grant funding to purchase new body cameras

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — State Representative Frank Burns presented a check Friday to the Johnstown Police Department for over $64,000 to help equip officers with body cameras. The funding comes after Chief Richard Pritchard and Captain Chad Miller told Burns that the department needed body cameras but lacked the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Women found tied up, assaulted in trip-wired Johnstown home, police say

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man has been charged after investigators discovered three women tied up in house that had trip-wires inside. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnstown Police Department, Daniel Boyer faces charges related to raping an unconscious victim, involuntary servitude, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
State College

Hospitality Industry Serves up Happy Valley

Every day in the kitchens of local restaurants, chefs and cooks sharpen their knives and serve up creations that make life that much tastier for those who work and play in Centre County. In hotels, concierges greet the growing number of people who come to stay and see what this area has to offer, all year long. In the establishments that are part of the fabric of this town, servers greet customers with a smile, and bartenders shake and stir specialty drinks made with an ever-increasing number of local products.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Man Hospitalized, Suspect Charged After Stabbing in State College

A State College man was arrested on Friday night after a stabbing that left another man hospitalized, according to borough police. Marvin T. Williams, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct. State College officers responded at about 11:10...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

