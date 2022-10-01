Read full article on original website
SFist
Sunday Links: Yep... Gas Prices in California Are on the Rise (Again)
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in CA is now about $6.38. In the Bay Area, costs per gallon of regular gas are closer to $6.67 — with prices expected to increase as much as $0.75 in the coming weeks; CA's Inflation Relief checks are expected to start going out next week. [Chronicle/AAA]
KTVU FOX 2
Residents frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're not doing anything." The sideshow was...
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
NBC Bay Area
Construction Vehicle Crashes Into Car, Home in San Francisco
A construction vehicle crashed into at least one car and a home in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Friday, the fire department said. No injuries were reported in the incident along the 3900 block of San Bruno Avenue, according to the fire department. The construction vehicle was described by...
Video shows man get hit by car in SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Large crowds and dozens of cars took over the intersection at Main Street and Harrison Street in San Francisco early Sunday morning during an illegal sideshow where at least one person was injured. “Saw a bunch of cars doing donuts on the street, crowd of at least 50 people in a […]
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
KSBW.com
Report: Car falls 200 feet over cliff on California's Highway 1, just south of SF
One lane of Highway 1 was closed Friday morning south of San Francisco due to a car on a beach at the bottom of a cliff, officials said. Cal Fire said on Twitter just after 9 a.m. that it was responding to the incident at Devils Slide, south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
One dead after train strikes truck in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed after a train struck a truck in the Fairfield-Suisun City area on Sunday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP said it was called to the side of Interstate 680 in the “marshlands” for the report of a crash at 2:05 p.m. CHP reported that the truck […]
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
ABC7 I-Team looks into express lane delays on Hwy 101 in San Mateo Co.
The paving on these smooth new lanes is done, so why can't we use them now?
