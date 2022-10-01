ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Residents frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're not doing anything." The sideshow was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes

By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Construction Vehicle Crashes Into Car, Home in San Francisco

A construction vehicle crashed into at least one car and a home in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Friday, the fire department said. No injuries were reported in the incident along the 3900 block of San Bruno Avenue, according to the fire department. The construction vehicle was described by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows man get hit by car in SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Large crowds and dozens of cars took over the intersection at Main Street and Harrison Street in San Francisco early Sunday morning during an illegal sideshow where at least one person was injured. “Saw a bunch of cars doing donuts on the street, crowd of at least 50 people in a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting

Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft

MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after train strikes truck in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed after a train struck a truck in the Fairfield-Suisun City area on Sunday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP said it was called to the side of Interstate 680 in the “marshlands” for the report of a crash at 2:05 p.m. CHP reported that the truck […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

