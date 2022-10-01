Read full article on original website
New York Giants get good news on Daniel Jones ankle injury
The New York Giants exited Sunday afternoon’s win against the Chicago Bears with a laundry list of injuries to deal with. However, one of their more frightening ones was to quarterback Daniel Jones, who had his ankle rolled up on and heavily taped. Jones was limping quite severely, forcing...
Yardbarker
New York Giants getting offensive line reinforcements with expected return of Nick Gates
Ever since the New York Giants lost starting center, Nick Gates in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders last year, the interior offensive line has been questionable at best. This season, the Giants have rolled predominantly with Ben Bredeson, who they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens last year prior to...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
New York Giants' Week 4 Inactive Report: No Surprises
The Giants' inactive report was mostly set as of Friday, as five players were declared out. Here is the rest of the report.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
FOX Sports
'This is exciting for the Giants' — Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis on Saquon Barkely's performance
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the New York Giants victory over the Chicago Bears. They commented on Saquon Barkley's career-high in carries and his incredible performance. They can't wait to see what Brian Daboll does with Barkley in the rest of the season.
Winning Rush gives Cowboys luxury of time on Prescott return
The Dallas Cowboys have the luxury of time as they decide when quarterback Dak Prescott will return from a thumb injury
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Bumps up to Big Apple
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021, compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Gets X-ray
Poyer (undisclosed) went to the X-ray room after the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer came into Sunday questionable with a foot injury, however he did play, recording four tackles and two interceptions in the contest. Whether the need for an X-ray is related to his foot is still unknown.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Picks up knee injury
Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
CBS Sports
Giants' Matt Breida: Sees limited touches again
Breida rushed three times for 18 yards and didn't receive any passing targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over Chicago. Breida didn't get his first carry until beyond the midway point of the second quarter, and that was his only touch through three periods of play. The bulk of his action came in the fourth quarter after quarterbacks Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were hurt -- running back Saquon Barkley temporarily took snaps under center out of the wildcat until Jones was able to return to handing off the ball, and Breida logged runs of 13 yards and one yard on a drive that ended with a Graham Gano field goal. Breida's three rushes and 18 yards were each the most he has logged since Week 1, as Barkley has been the workhorse and clear centerpiece of the Giants offense thus far.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Leaves Sunday's game
Hoyer is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Packers. Prior to exiting the game, Hoyer -- who was filling in for Mac Jones (ankle) -- had completed five of six pass attempts for 37 yards. In his absence, Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback for the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Bears' Michael Badgley: Set for Week 4 start
Badgley will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Badgley inked with the Bears on Saturday and will now start for the team in place of Cairo Santos (personal). The veteran converted 18 of his 22 field-goal tries across 13 games between the Colts and Titans last season, but rain and wind could impact Sunday's contest and therefore limit kicking opportunities.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Will not return
Fatukasi (quadriceps) will not return Sunday against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports. Fatukasi did not record any stats before suffering the injury. In his absence, Adam Gotsis will continue to handle snaps on the edge.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday
Carpenter (foot) took batting practice on the field and hit in the cage Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Carpenter has been working on weight-bearing activities on his fractured foot recently and hasn't had any issues. It's still possible that the 36-year-old rejoins the Yankees for their upcoming series against the Rangers to close out the regular season, but manager Aaron Boone also hinted Friday that Carpenter could ultimately head to Somerset to take live at-bats ahead of postseason play. Regardless of whether Carpenter is back in action during the final series of the regular season, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix for a postseason return.
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Carted off Sunday
Mondeaux had to exit on a cart after sustaining a leg injury against the Bears on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Mondeaux was elevated from the Giants' practice squad for the second straight week ahead of Sunday's game, though he's unlikely to return after apparently suffering a significant leg injury. As a result, Nick Williams and Jihad Ward figure to see increased roles with starting right defensive end Leonard Williams (knee) inactive against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Apparent arm injury
Smith appeared to injure his arm in the final minute of Sunday's win over New Orleans in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Smith had six total tackles in the win after missing one game due to a concussion. The severity of the injury wasn't clear since it took place at the end of the game.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
