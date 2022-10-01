Irene Carter went to her heavenly home on Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 93 in Olympia, Washington. She was born July 1, 1929 to Amasa (Nick) and Hazel Nichols. She met the love of her life Clyde Carter, who was home from leave in the U.S. Army during WWII, and they married in 1947. They raised five children together and created lots of fun memories for their children and grandchildren.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO