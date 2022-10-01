Details revealed about migrant shooting in Hudspeth, brother claims they were hunting; officers note inconsistencies

Read full article on original website
KVIA
1 person dead in East El Paso motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a motorcycle collision on I-10 in East El Paso, according to El Paso police. Authorities say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Lee Trevino. Police say both sides of I-10 are closed in that direction and they are warning...
Alleged Migrant Killer Michael Sheppard Ran Private Texas Detention Center Accused of Abuse
One of two brothers suspected of opening fire on a group of migrants attempting to drink water out of a reservoir near the U.S.-Mexico border was also the warden of a notorious, privately owned detention center in Texas. Michael and Mark Sheppard were charged with manslaughter for the slaying that left one dead and another with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. But memos and investigations tie Michael to a history of physical and verbal abuse with the migrants he oversaw at the West Texas Detention Facility until the site was emptied in October 2019. “I was then placed in solitary confinement, where I was forced to lie face down on the floor with my hands handcuffed behind my back while I was kicked repeatedly in the ribs by the warden,” one detainee describes in a 2018 report by the The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. “When I told him, ‘I'll get a lawyer to sue you,’ the Warden responded, ‘We’ve got enough money.’”Read it at Associated Press
KVIA
3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash
EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Interested in crime scene investigations? El Paso police hosting Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community has a chance to learn about law enforcement during a Citizen Police Academy beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. The El Paso Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be teaming up to host the event. Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime […]
Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
Juarez murders dial down during month of September
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez authorities have recently reported that murders have gone down in September. According to Juarez authorities, during the month of September there were 93 less murders compared to the month of August. August is said to have had a total of 111 murders, however authorities do say that September was […]
newsfromthestates.com
Suspects in migrant shooting went to a meeting after firing fatal shots, police report says
Clothing left behind along a trail frequented by migrants in Hudspeth County. The former warden of a private detention center and his brother have been arrested after a migrant was shot to death and another was wounded Tuesday in the county. (Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for...
KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso, one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Two men arrested, charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Texas migrant
Two brothers, including a former jail warden, have been charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a migrant and injuring another in El Paso, Texas. Shotgun shells were found on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca allegedly connected to the incident. KTSM's Shelby Kapp reports.Oct. 1, 2022.
KVIA
Congresswoman asks DOJ to open hate crime investigation into migrant shooting in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, D - El Paso, is calling on the department of justice to investigate the shooting death of a migrant this week. "I am publicly calling on the DOJ to investigate this as a hate crime," said Escobar. A former warden and his brother...
KVIA
Jail warden, brother arrested in connection to migrant shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH, Texas -- The jail warden for a privately owned detention facility in Sierra Blanca and his brother were arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one migrant and injured another, according to a law enforcement source close to the investigation. Mike Sheppard, the warden, and his brother Mark...
Law enforcement teams up to demonstrate what they do during National Night Out event Oct. 4
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Walmart at 7831 Paseo del Norte. El Paso police will bring SWAT vehicles with helmets and gear for kids to try on. The National Guard will bring […]
KVIA
El Paso community gathers to remember loved one who was violently murdered
EL PASO, Texas -- The community gathered at Sgt. Jesus Robert Vasquez park for a candlelight vigil to honor a man who was murdered in early September. Manuel Sanchez Jr. left his home on Sept. 4 to play basketball at that park, but didn’t return home. His remains and...
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
elpasoinc.com
On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol
It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Fort Hancock resident arrested in connection to shooting in Hudspeth County
Texas state officials say they have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in Hudspeth County that left a man with a gunshot wound to the face.
KVIA
DPS officials say Fort Hancock man shot victim in the face
HUDSPETH, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man it says is connected to a shooting incident in Hudspeth County on Wednesday. Officials say 26-year-old Erick Garibaldi, of Fort Hancock, shot one of three men found by a DPS trooper on I-10 east at mile marker 72 around 11 a.m.
3 MAJOR Setbacks For El Paso D.A. Rosales And The Week Isn’t Over Yet
Just to lay things out here: almost a thousand people accused of crimes, everything from DUI to aggravated assault, were turned out of jail because of “inaction” on the part of the District Attorney’s office. A local defense attorney, Omar Carmona, filed a petition to have Yvonne...
KXAN
Advocates fear shooting of migrants in West Texas was ‘vigilante’ justice
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Tuesday night shooting of two migrants in a rural West Texas town is setting off an alarm among activists already afraid that frustration with rising immigration rates would lead to violence. The Texas Department of Public Safety is confirming the arrest of...
