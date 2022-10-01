ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

Details revealed about migrant shooting in Hudspeth, brother claims they were hunting; officers note inconsistencies

By Rosemary Montañez
KVIA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

1 person dead in East El Paso motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a motorcycle collision on I-10 in East El Paso, according to El Paso police. Authorities say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Lee Trevino. Police say both sides of I-10 are closed in that direction and they are warning...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Migrant Killer Michael Sheppard Ran Private Texas Detention Center Accused of Abuse

One of two brothers suspected of opening fire on a group of migrants attempting to drink water out of a reservoir near the U.S.-Mexico border was also the warden of a notorious, privately owned detention center in Texas. Michael and Mark Sheppard were charged with manslaughter for the slaying that left one dead and another with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. But memos and investigations tie Michael to a history of physical and verbal abuse with the migrants he oversaw at the West Texas Detention Facility until the site was emptied in October 2019. “I was then placed in solitary confinement, where I was forced to lie face down on the floor with my hands handcuffed behind my back while I was kicked repeatedly in the ribs by the warden,” one detainee describes in a 2018 report by the The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. “When I told him, ‘I'll get a lawyer to sue you,’ the Warden responded, ‘We’ve got enough money.’”Read it at Associated Press
KVIA

3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra Blanca, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
County
Hudspeth County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Sierra Blanca, TX
KTSM

Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juarez murders dial down during month of September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez authorities have recently reported that murders have gone down in September. According to Juarez authorities, during the month of September there were 93 less murders compared to the month of August. August is said to have had a total of 111 murders, however authorities do say that September was […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Mark Sheppard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Rangers#West Texas#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Hudspeth#Mexican#Del Sol Hospital
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol

It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA

DPS officials say Fort Hancock man shot victim in the face

HUDSPETH, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man it says is connected to a shooting incident in Hudspeth County on Wednesday. Officials say 26-year-old Erick Garibaldi, of Fort Hancock, shot one of three men found by a DPS trooper on I-10 east at mile marker 72 around 11 a.m.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy