ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Namibia Critical Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company") NMI,NMREF announced today, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, consultants, officers and directors. A total of 4,000,000 Options were granted.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Firefly Aerospace Successfully Reaches Orbit and Deploys Customer Payloads with its Alpha Rocket

Alpha becomes the first and only orbit-ready US rocket in the 1300kg payload vehicle class. Firefly Aerospace, a new space leader in launch, spacecraft, and in-space services, announced that its Alpha FLTA002 mission successfully reached orbit and deployed customer payloads, lifting off on October 1 at 12:01am PST from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy