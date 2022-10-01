ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Minimum Wage Set To Increase Again Soon

Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's difficult to believe, but 21 states still adhere to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour - Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

DNA Test Confirms Rare Wolf Killed In Upstate New York

There are a lot of different animals in New York. I use the term "animal" literally and figuratively. However, one species has been missing from the vast terrain of the upper regions since the early 1900's, the wolf. The DEC notes that there are wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan but not in New York. Populations of the species do exist north of the empire state border in Canada.
WILDLIFE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

