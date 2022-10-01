Read full article on original website
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Bomb Making Kit Found Near Hudson Valley, New York School, 1 Dead
A tragic situation near a Hudson Valley school got even scarier when police confirmed a bomb-making kit was found. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the fatal shooting near Marist College. Explosive Making Manuel, Materials Found Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Hotel. One man was found dead...
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
Shooting At Hudson Valley School: Cops In New York Search For 2
Three people were injured after bullets were fired at a high school in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping for help in identifying two people. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During...
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
Can You Legally Spread Loved Ones Ashes at Parks in New York?
There are many people who have been put in charge of a loved one's ashes, as far as what to do with the ashes after they pass. You might see this 'job' as an honor, you might see it as a burden. Are you supposed to spread their ashes somewhere?...
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?
It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
New York State Minimum Wage Set To Increase Again Soon
Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's difficult to believe, but 21 states still adhere to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour - Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
NY fourth most searched state to move out this year
According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
DNA Test Confirms Rare Wolf Killed In Upstate New York
There are a lot of different animals in New York. I use the term "animal" literally and figuratively. However, one species has been missing from the vast terrain of the upper regions since the early 1900's, the wolf. The DEC notes that there are wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan but not in New York. Populations of the species do exist north of the empire state border in Canada.
