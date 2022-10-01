AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf will make the trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for its penultimate match of the fall season, the Marquette Invitational hosted by Milwaukee Country Club Oct. 2-3. "We're looking forward to tackling the challenge that this week presents," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "It's a really special, unique course that none of our guys have ever played before. Different weather conditions paired with the northern grass will require the team to prepare well and adjust on the fly, which are going to be key skills for us if we want to make a deep run in this year's postseason."

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO