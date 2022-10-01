Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Eshleman guides Tigers through day one of Marquette Invitational
RIVER HILLS, Wis.– No. 3 Auburn men's golf sits in fifth place at 12 strokes over par following a near two rounds of play at the Marquette Invitational at Milwaukee Country Club Sunday. The Tigers carded a 283 (+3) in round one and nearly finished round two before play...
auburntigers.com
Tigers split Sunday doubleheader in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala.– After falling to Wallace State 4-0 in Sunday's opener, Auburn softball answered back with a 4-0 victory over Chipola to split the doubleheader slate and improve to 3-1 over its fall exhibition season. Great defense and shutdown inning after shutdown inning in the circle poised for a...
auburntigers.com
Alumni Spotlight: Will McCurdy
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Fort Payne, Alabama, Will McCurdy was an All-SEC...
auburntigers.com
Auburn players set to participate in ITA All-Americans this weekend
AUBURN, Ala. – Members of the Auburn men's tennis team are set to compete in the ITA All-American Championships this weekend in Tulsa, Okla. The Prequalifier round will be held on Saturday and Sunday, the qualifier round will be held on Monday and Tuesday, while the main draw will be hosted Wednesday through the following Sunday.
auburntigers.com
Arseneault, Ansari to participate in ITA All-American Championships this week
AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn junior Ariana Arseneault and senior Carolyn Ansari will be participating in the ITA All-American Championships this week in Cary, NC. The Prequalifier round will be held on Saturday and Sunday, the qualifier round will be held on Monday and Tuesday, while the main draw will be hosted Wednesday through the following Sunday.
auburntigers.com
No. 3 Auburn treks to Milwaukee for Marquette Invitational
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf will make the trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for its penultimate match of the fall season, the Marquette Invitational hosted by Milwaukee Country Club Oct. 2-3. "We're looking forward to tackling the challenge that this week presents," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "It's a really special, unique course that none of our guys have ever played before. Different weather conditions paired with the northern grass will require the team to prepare well and adjust on the fly, which are going to be key skills for us if we want to make a deep run in this year's postseason."
auburntigers.com
Tigers draw Vanderbilt in 1-1 heartbreaker
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer scored its first goal in conference play this season, but it was not enough to keep the Commodores at bay as both teams battled to a 1-1 tie Friday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. The Tigers (4-3-5, 0-3-1) got on the board in the...
