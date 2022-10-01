'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz's Friend Petitions For Emergency Guardianship Following Reality Star's Stroke

mega

A friend close to Frank Fritz has asked the court to appoint him as a temporary guardian after the American Pickers alum suffered a severe stroke earlier this year.

Fritz has been hospitalized since he was found sprawled on the floor in his Iowa home on Thursday, July 14.

Although the identity of the potential conservator is unknown, the petitioner is described as a "longtime" pal of the former reality star, and claimed to have been "assisting him in decision-making" for the last two months that he's been hospitalized.

"Because of his stroke , Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur," the court filing read.

"Mr. Fritz’s decision-­making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs," the legal document continued.

"Decisions must be made for Mr. Fritz’s care and placement while he continues to recover and receive treatment for his injuries," added the filing. "Appointment of a guardian and conservator is necessary to avoid immediate harm to him."

As OK! previously reported, Fritz's former cohost Mike Wolfe announced his old friend's stroke in a heartfelt social media post shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 21.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on," Wolfe captioned a photo of Fritz. "Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital . Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

