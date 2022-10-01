ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz's Friend Petitions For Emergency Guardianship Following Reality Star's Stroke

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4tuP_0iHTvFGb00
mega

A friend close to Frank Fritz has asked the court to appoint him as a temporary guardian after the American Pickers alum suffered a severe stroke earlier this year.

Fritz has been hospitalized since he was found sprawled on the floor in his Iowa home on Thursday, July 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151kmq_0iHTvFGb00
mega

Although the identity of the potential conservator is unknown, the petitioner is described as a "longtime" pal of the former reality star, and claimed to have been "assisting him in decision-making" for the last two months that he's been hospitalized.

'AMERICAN PICKERS' FIRED HOST FRANK FRITZ WANTS HIS OWN SHOW AS FEUD WITH FORMER PAL MIKE WOLFE RAGES ON: 'I HAVE THE CAPABILITIES'

"Because of his stroke , Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety, or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur," the court filing read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1q9E_0iHTvFGb00
mega

"Mr. Fritz’s decision-­making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs," the legal document continued.

'AMERICAN PICKERS' YANKS FIRED HOST FRANK FRITZ'S MERCHANDISE FROM SITE FOLLOWING FAN BACKLASH

"Decisions must be made for Mr. Fritz’s care and placement while he continues to recover and receive treatment for his injuries," added the filing. "Appointment of a guardian and conservator is necessary to avoid immediate harm to him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIl61_0iHTvFGb00
mega

As OK! previously reported, Fritz's former cohost Mike Wolfe announced his old friend's stroke in a heartfelt social media post shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 21.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on," Wolfe captioned a photo of Fritz. "Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital . Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

The Sun was first to report the details of the court documents.

Comments / 115

.59 caliber
2d ago

Wishing you a full recovery Frank. I enjoyed watching your show and seeing all the really cool finds you made! Hurry back to us!

Reply
100
Diane Woodard
2d ago

pray for a full recovery your fans are there for you..you have a great friend who is there to help you with all you need.God sent you an angel.

Reply
22
Donna Larson
2d ago

Mike is twofaced. Don’t believe any feelings he has for Franks recovery. His ratings are down and he hoped his well wishes would help!! Mikes as fake as they come!!!

Reply(13)
42
Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby to Undergo Surgery for ‘Unforeseen Health Issues’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame is telling people that she will be undergoing surgery for “unforeseen health issues.” Colby, who is a cohost on the show along with Robbie Wolfe, released a very detailed statement on Instagram on Friday. She has been a part of the show since its inception with Mike Wolfe. Her role would grow once the show fired Frank Fritz from his hosting duties there.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#American
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence

When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Kid With Name Like Something In A Bathroom Gets Teased, Parents Shocked

When it comes to figuring out what to call a baby, there are thousands of names to choose from, but even the most common ones can be subject to ridicule when the child reaches school. Kids can be pretty creative when it comes to making fun of others, so no name is truly safe, but there are definitely some names that are more likely to be the target of teasing. One name that it seems so obvious would cause torment was picked by a set of parents who somehow were caught off-guard years later when their son went to school. A friend of theirs explained what happened on Quora.
KIDS
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

131K+
Followers
3K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy