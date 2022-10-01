ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged with kidnapping incident in Thornton

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 2 days ago

Diego Gettler charged with kidnapping in incident at STEM Launch in Thornton 00:25

A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.

Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail.

Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.

Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

Comments / 13

default-avatar
Mixerman2400
2d ago

Lock him up. No bail. Tired of criminals on the streets. Same for car theives. LOCK THEM ALL UP!!

Reply(1)
6
FedUpWithCrap
2d ago

Creep. Thank God the little girl got away

Reply
11
 

