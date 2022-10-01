ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

Lincoln County’s economic future to be discussed at summit this month

The post-pandemic economy in Lincoln County will be the subject of a summit in Newport later this month. Organizers expect the gathering to draw more than four dozen local business leaders. One of the themes of the inaugural Greater Lincoln Economic Summit will be looking at ways to make Lincoln County more hospitable to entrepreneurs.
Claire Syrett exits the Eugene City Council

The Eugene City Council meets Wednesday to discuss how to appoint an interim councilor in Ward 7 ahead of a 2023 election. The seat officially became vacant after Lane County Elections certified the results Monday of the Sept. 6 special election to recall ten-year councilor Claire Syrett. The final count showed 59% of Ward 7 voters opted for the recall.
Eugene’s annual hate and bias report shows progress, with caveats

Eugene’s annual report on hate and bias showed a sharp decrease in the number of incidents in 2021. But city officials caution there might be more to the story. The 43 reported cases were just under half of what was reported the year before. But now that the Oregon Department of Justice has started taking reports of bias crimes on a statewide hotline, Eugene officials say the city’s data may be incomplete. They’re working with state officials to reduce overlap between the two hotlines.
