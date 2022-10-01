Read full article on original website
Eugene Police and University of Oregon PD resume "party patrols" as fall term begins
Party patrols were back in force around the University of Oregon for the first official weekend of school. The Eugene Police Department says over the last few days, 29 citations were issued for open containers, and 43 for minors in possession of alcohol. One person was jailed for fleeing police...
Lincoln County’s economic future to be discussed at summit this month
The post-pandemic economy in Lincoln County will be the subject of a summit in Newport later this month. Organizers expect the gathering to draw more than four dozen local business leaders. One of the themes of the inaugural Greater Lincoln Economic Summit will be looking at ways to make Lincoln County more hospitable to entrepreneurs.
This is not a strike: PeaceHealth hospital workers walk picket line and protest during work breaks
Hospital workers rallied on the sidewalk outside Springfield’s Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend Tuesday. Hundreds came out—some during work breaks-- to protest short staffing, low wages and ongoing COVID concerns. KLCC was there. Marching to a steady drumbeat, picketing caregivers march with signs and chant, “Don’t back...
Challenging conditions temporarily halt Tuesday's aerial ops against Cedar Creek Fire
Aerial flight operations against the Cedar Creek Fire were postponed briefly Tuesday as visibility was challenged by haze and smoke. Jared Bandor, a public information officer for the Cedar Creek Fire, described the incident team’s current array of aircraft while at the west zone heli-base in Oakridge. “Two light...
Claire Syrett exits the Eugene City Council
The Eugene City Council meets Wednesday to discuss how to appoint an interim councilor in Ward 7 ahead of a 2023 election. The seat officially became vacant after Lane County Elections certified the results Monday of the Sept. 6 special election to recall ten-year councilor Claire Syrett. The final count showed 59% of Ward 7 voters opted for the recall.
Eugene’s annual hate and bias report shows progress, with caveats
Eugene’s annual report on hate and bias showed a sharp decrease in the number of incidents in 2021. But city officials caution there might be more to the story. The 43 reported cases were just under half of what was reported the year before. But now that the Oregon Department of Justice has started taking reports of bias crimes on a statewide hotline, Eugene officials say the city’s data may be incomplete. They’re working with state officials to reduce overlap between the two hotlines.
