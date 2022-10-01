ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
iheart.com

GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Lake Odessa man accused of shooting Right to Life Volunteer charged

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Richard Alan Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa has been charged for shooting a volunteer for an anti-abortion group on Sept. 20, according to Michigan State Police. A 83-year-old woman was shot while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan,...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
wkzo.com

Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former stabbing suspect faces charges for stalking, assault, resisting police

The City of Hillsdale Police Department arrested a repeat offender on Sept. 20 for multiple counts of resisting an officer, among other charges. According to a Hillsdale police press release, 39-year-old Shaun David Helton was arrested last Tuesday on two counts of resisting and obstructing police, domestic assault, aggravated stalking, violation of conditional bond, and two bench warrants for failing to appear. Police detained Helton on Sept. 20 after an incident near Union and River Streets. Helton is a known felon, last arrested in February for assault with a deadly weapon.
HILLSDALE, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WOOD TV8

Woman killed in East Beltline crash; 1 arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One driver is dead and another is in police custody after a crash in Grand Rapids. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of Knapp Street. Grand Rapids police say a man driving north hit another vehicle from behind, causing […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

