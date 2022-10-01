Read full article on original website
WWMT
Three siblings in double murder case: 1 acquitted, 1 convicted, 1 leaving jail Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New developments continue in the 2020 double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple involving two brothers and one sister. Brother Acquitted: Jury finds man not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo Township couple. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, Tikario Taylor McMillon and D’Angelo Davis were charged in the double...
WWMT
Jury finds Calhoun County man guilty, teens charged in deadly shooting, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle. Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor...
michiganradio.org
Three men charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor scheduled to go on trial this week
The trial of three men prosecutors allege were tangentially connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to go on trial this week in Jackson. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are facing state charges, including providing material support for terrorist acts. They are among...
Yenly Garcia booked at Kent Co. jail, suspect in deadly shooting
The man wanted in connection to the murder of Mollie Schmidt sits inside a Michigan jail after the extradition process from Mexico.
iheart.com
GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
Jackson County woman killed in Lansing shooting, suspect in custody
LANSING, MI -- A woman is dead and an alleged suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Friday morning, police said. At about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 30, officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Long Boulevard for a report of a possible gunshot victim.
Teen hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A 17-year-old was hurt in a late Friday evening shooting in Grand Rapids.
WWMT
Lake Odessa man accused of shooting Right to Life Volunteer charged
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Richard Alan Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa has been charged for shooting a volunteer for an anti-abortion group on Sept. 20, according to Michigan State Police. A 83-year-old woman was shot while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan,...
WKHM
Extradited from Mississippi, LeAndrew Martin has been arraigned on Open Murder and Felony Firearm
LeAndrew Martin, recently extradited from Mississippi to Jackson, will face charges of open murder and felony firearm. On August 28th, 2022, approximately 12:30am near the Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store at 212 W. Biddle Street, LeAndrew Martin is accused of shooting Markeithis Smith, who died of his injuries. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
wkzo.com
Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
Woman 'stunned' after being shot while canvassing in Ionia Co., lawyer says incident was not an accident
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The law firm representing the woman who was shot while canvassing against Proposal 3 says that this incident was no accident. Joan Jacobson, 84, was in Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, visiting homes to pass out literature on Proposal 3, when she was shot while on the property of Sharon and Richard Harvey on Bippley Road.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Former stabbing suspect faces charges for stalking, assault, resisting police
The City of Hillsdale Police Department arrested a repeat offender on Sept. 20 for multiple counts of resisting an officer, among other charges. According to a Hillsdale police press release, 39-year-old Shaun David Helton was arrested last Tuesday on two counts of resisting and obstructing police, domestic assault, aggravated stalking, violation of conditional bond, and two bench warrants for failing to appear. Police detained Helton on Sept. 20 after an incident near Union and River Streets. Helton is a known felon, last arrested in February for assault with a deadly weapon.
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
Driver arrested after Grand Rapids rollover crash kills woman
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police arrested a driver for suspicion of driving drunk after a two-vehicle rollover crash on East Beltline Avenue NE killed a woman late Friday, Sept. 30. Grand Rapids police said the crash happened about 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue. Both vehicles...
Woman killed in East Beltline crash; 1 arrested
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One driver is dead and another is in police custody after a crash in Grand Rapids. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of Knapp Street. Grand Rapids police say a man driving north hit another vehicle from behind, causing […]
WWMT
18-year-old trapped inside vehicle for two hours after crash, airlifted to hospital
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Coopersville was trapped inside her pick-up truck that flipped in a ditch after a Friday crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on 8th Avenue near Garfield in Wright Township in Ottawa County. Investigation shows the...
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
Aero Med called to crash near Holland; 2 injured
Butternut Drive is closed in both directions near the crash. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
