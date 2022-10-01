ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

AZFamily

Jury convicts man of murdering kidnapping 13-year-old Tucson girl

The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death that happened back in July. Deputies said it happened at Flowing Wells Park, near River Rd. and Shannon Rd. on July 26. Someone found a man lying on the ground and called police.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after an attempted bank robbery on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30. Authorities say they were called to the scene, located at the corner of Oracle Road and Suffolk Drive, at 4 p.m. No injuries were reported...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson Mayor speaks out after receiving $2-million grant to combat gun violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has announced a $2-million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to assist the Tucson Police Department to reduce gun crime and other serious violence. This grant is part of a $100-million historic investment funded in part through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed by the Senate this year.
TUCSON, AZ
Christopher Clements
KOLD-TV

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
TUCSON, AZ
#Kidnapping#Murder#Sentencing#Prison#Violent Crime#The Arizona Daily Star
KOLD-TV

House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

21 Fun and Fantastic Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona is an amazing city with so much to see and do! From hiking and biking in the beautiful desert landscape to exploring the vibrant downtown area, there is something for everyone in Tucson. And of course, no visit to Tucson would be complete without spending some time enjoying...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

‘Good Samaritan’ bill aims to allow cleanup of abandoned, leaking mines

Fencing and signs like these near Dragoon, Arizona, aim to keep people away from some of the state’s estimated 100,000 abandoned mines. Minerals from such mines, many abandoned decades before environmental laws imposed clean-up requirements on mine owners, can leach out and pose a threat to nearby waterways. (File photo by Nicole Neri/ Cronkite News)
ARIZONA STATE

