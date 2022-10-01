Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Jury convicts man of murdering kidnapping 13-year-old Tucson girl
The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
KOLD-TV
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death that happened back in July. Deputies said it happened at Flowing Wells Park, near River Rd. and Shannon Rd. on July 26. Someone found a man lying on the ground and called police.
KOLD-TV
Murdered mother told police her husband was “capable of killing” her
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -More chilling details have emerged about the gruesome execution of a family last year. We’ve learned the murdered mother had told police her husband was capable of killing her and tried before. That man, John James, is sitting in jail accused of the crime.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona. On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.
KTAR.com
Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after an attempted bank robbery on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30. Authorities say they were called to the scene, located at the corner of Oracle Road and Suffolk Drive, at 4 p.m. No injuries were reported...
KOLD-TV
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson Mayor speaks out after receiving $2-million grant to combat gun violence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has announced a $2-million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to assist the Tucson Police Department to reduce gun crime and other serious violence. This grant is part of a $100-million historic investment funded in part through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed by the Senate this year.
Border Patrol arrests 11 migrants near Nogales
On Sept. 23, a Guatemalan man began to lose consciousness near Nogales, Ariz. The 31-year-old man was accompanied by 11 migrants and were all detained by Nogales Station agents.
KOLD-TV
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Superior Court has denied Planned Parenthood Arizona’s motion for a stay pending its appeal of the court’s Sept. 23, 2022. This means the near-total abortion ban can still be enforced in Arizona through the appeals process. Om Sept. 23,...
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
Border Patrol seizes 88 pounds of fentanyl at I-19 checkpoint
U.S. Border Patrol agents seized about 88 pounds of fentanyl and 20 pounds of methamphetamine Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.
Two U.S. citizens arrested for smuggling people in tightly-packed horse trailer
Two armed U.S. citizens were arrested on human smuggling charges Sunday, Sept. 25 after a traffic stop on State route 82 revealed 33 people inside a horse trailer their vehicle was pulling.
KOLD-TV
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
26-Year-Old Nicolete Hendrickson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Green Valley (Green Valley, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Green Valley. The officials stated that 26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson was heading southwest on Duval Mine Road in a sedan. At the same time, a semi-truck [..]
Arizona's largest and oldest reptile show welcomed about 12,000 Tucsonans
The Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show is the state's largest and oldest reptile show. This year, they welcomed about 12,000 people.
gotodestinations.com
21 Fun and Fantastic Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson, Arizona is an amazing city with so much to see and do! From hiking and biking in the beautiful desert landscape to exploring the vibrant downtown area, there is something for everyone in Tucson. And of course, no visit to Tucson would be complete without spending some time enjoying...
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
azpm.org
‘Good Samaritan’ bill aims to allow cleanup of abandoned, leaking mines
Fencing and signs like these near Dragoon, Arizona, aim to keep people away from some of the state’s estimated 100,000 abandoned mines. Minerals from such mines, many abandoned decades before environmental laws imposed clean-up requirements on mine owners, can leach out and pose a threat to nearby waterways. (File photo by Nicole Neri/ Cronkite News)
Nightfall sneak peek as Old Tucson reopens Oct. 6
Old Tucson reopens Oct. 6, after being closed for more than two years. It marks the return of Nightfall, the annual Halloween-themed event.
