Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
musictimes.com
Lil Nas X 'Accidentally' Fell In Love With A Protester At His Concert After Offering Them Pizza: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'
In one of his stops for the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X encountered a group of protesters outside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They were wearing Christian-themed shirts and holding up signs. A fan took a video of the protesters and tweeted it, "Christians are reportedly protesting...
Lil Nas X Pauses Concert Due To Pooping: 'This Is Not A Part Of The Show'
The rapper was hilariously candid with fans.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Nas X Suffers Bathroom Emergency During Atlanta Show: ‘I’ll Be Right Back’
Lil Nas X found himself having to rush off for an emergency bathroom break during a show in Atlanta earlier this week. On Tuesday (September 27), the “Old Town Road” star performed at the Coca-Cola Roxy as part of his Long Live Montero tour. During one of the show’s costume change interludes, Lil Nas X remained off stage for an extra few minutes due to nature calling.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.
The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset’s Rolling Loud Performance Impresses Snoop Dogg & Monica
Offset’s cameo during Future’s set is a highlight of Rolling Loud New York. Offset’s brief appearance at Rolling Loud New York left one hell of an impression in the midst of intense rainfall. Future brought out Offset during his Rolling Loud set where the Migos rapper performed “Bad & Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip.” Fans sang the words right back to him with little prompt and Offset’s energy was on 10. The clip spread across social media with many left impressed by Offset’s stage presence as a solo act.
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
King Combs Says He Has 'Always' Wanted to Be a Rapper Like Father Diddy: 'There Is No Plan B'
"It's really always been something I wanted to do," Christian Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday For Christian Combs, the son of Diddy, he "always" knew as a kid that he wanted to be a performer — after all, it is the family business. "It's really always been something I wanted to do," Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, 24, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "There have been times...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coco Austin, Ice-T's Wife, Defends Bathing 6-Year-Old Daughter in Sink
Coco Austin on Sunday responded to the backlash she's received online for washing her 6-year-old daughter in a kitchen sink. Austin, who is married to rapper and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T, posted a video on TikTok on Thursday of her daughter, Chanel, looking at a tablet while bathing in a sink. The post resulted in negative comments from people who said Austin's daughter was too old for such treatment.
BET
Rapper Coolio Dead at 59
Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., reportedly passed away on Wednesday (September 28) in Los Angeles. He was 59 years old. According to TMZ, the “Gangster’s Paradise” rapper was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he died. Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, says he went to the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”
The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
Coolio death: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper dead at 59
Coolio, the famed Nineties rapper, has died aged 59. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Coolio's representatives have confirmed the news of his death to The Independent. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” they said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
Happy 60th Birthday To Hip Hop Pioneer DJ Marley Marl!
Born Marlon Williamson this date in 1962 in NYC, the DJ, producer, and record label owner known as Marley Marl is a trailblazer of Hip Hop’s ever-evolving sound, being one of the first to use sampling as a means to gather elements for a song. Starting with his days...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Teases His Involvement In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kanye West has Rihanna fans wondering if he may be involved in her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, thanks to a cryptic post on InstaStories. In the temporary post shared on Friday (September 30), Ye shared a screenshot of a recent DailyMail article about who Rihanna might invite to join her on stage for her Super Sunday appearance on February 12, 2023.
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Flee Lord Shares Harry Fraud-Produced Track, “Pardon Me”
Ahead of his Ladies & Gentleman album arriving on October 7th, Flee Lord has shared a new single with his fans called “Pardon Me,” produced by renowned creative Harry Fraud. Fans have already been singing the rapper’s praises over his latest release, writing things like “This is so...
Billy Eichner Says That “Straight People” Didn’t Show Up For “Bros” After A Disappointing Box Office Opening
"It is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often."
Comments / 0